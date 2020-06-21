“I Am Your Father’s Day” – New Star Wars Deluxe Darth Vader Magnet Set Revealed by Regal Robot

“Asteroids do not concern me, Admiral.” Many Star Wars fans have the image of the backside of Anakin Skywalker’s scarred and disfigured head underneath Darth Vader’s iconic helmet from the memorable meditation chamber scene in The Empire Strikes Back permanently seared into their brains.

Now the popular art and decor company Regal Robot has revealed an all-new deluxe Star Wars magnet set that will let fans recreate that famous scene on their very own refrigerators. The Darth Vader Reveal Deluxe Magnet Set (joining the recently released IG-11 and The Child Deluxe Magnet Set from The Mandalorian) has been unveiled just in time for “I Am Your Father’s Day” and is available alongside a three-day flash sale on Regal Robot’s themed cafe tables and folding director chairs with the coupon “FATHERS15”.

What’s happening:

The themed decor company Regal Robot has revealed its latest deluxe magnet set, inspired by the Darth Vader Reveal scene in The Empire Strikes Back , which is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year.

, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year. Both the helmet and the bust have magnets allowing them to be displayed with the helmet hovering over top or lowered to complete the Sith Lord’s appearance.

Free shipping is available on this item if it’s ordered before July 5.

What they’re saying:

Regal Robot: “Like many of our creations, this Darth Vader Reveal deluxe magnet set was designed, prototyped and produced in the U.S.A.. Each piece is hand painted with faux finishes by our artists in New York, with a dark bronze look on the iconic armor and helmet, and a light touch of silver to accent the pale scarred skin that stunned audiences in 1980 when we first glimpsed the man beneath the mask in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back! Place your order on our site today!”

More Images:

1 of 3

For more information and to order your own Darth Vader Reveal Deluxe Magnet set (among many other very cool Star Wars-inspired decor), be sure to visit Regal Robot’s official website.