Baby Yoda / IG-11 Magnet Set from “The Mandalorian” Now Available from Regal Robot

One of the most memorable scenes from The Mandalorian’s first-season finale on Disney+ featured the bounty-droid-turned-nanny IG-11 racing through the streets of Nevarro with The Child (AKA Baby Yoda) gleefully riding along in a knapsack.

Now fans can own a detailed magnetic representation of that exciting sequence thanks to our friends at Regal Robot, the company dedicated to creating “highly themed furniture, art, decor and collectibles to bring what you love into your home and life in new and exciting ways.” This week Regal Robot revealed the IG-11 and The Child deluxe magnet set, part of their new Elements Series.

What’s happening:

The themed-decor company Regal Robot has released an all-new high-quality magnet set depicting the characters of IG-11 and The Child (AKA Baby Yoda) from the Disney+ series The Mandalorian .

. This deluxe magnet set costs $39.00, which includes free introductory shipping to the US until June 15.

Regal Robot also teased another new Star Wars magnet set coming for Father’s Day later this month.

What they’re saying:

Regal Robot: “Our newest Star Wars creation, which you can order today in our Star Wars Art & Decor section, features two fan favorites from the hit Disney+ series! IG-11 and the Child are now a deluxe magnet set, inspired by their dynamic speederbike ride from season one finale! Evolving from foe to protector, IG-11 swooped in to save the Child, who expressed a wonderful bit of joy in that moment, with ears fluttering in the wind! These items are a part of our new Elements Series. Designed to be sculptural and classically styled, each piece in this art series will have a hand-finished premium ‘element’ to create a look that evokes the subject. That look could include treatments that look like metal, stone, natural elements like bone or even combinations.”

For more information and to order the IG-11 and The Child deluxe magnet set, be sure to visit Regal Robot’s official website.