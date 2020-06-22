Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea Reopening on July 1st

Tokyo Disney Resort has announced that their theme parks, Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea, will reopen on July 1st.

What’s Happening:

Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea will reopen to Guests on Wednesday, July 1st.

The opening of the new expansion to Tokyo Disneyland will be announced at a later date and the Happy Fair with Baymax event has been postponed to coincide with the opening of the new areas.

The resort is handling unused tickets in a variety of ways based on how they were purchased and Guests can request a new date to visit or seek a refund. More information can be found here

Annual Passholders will be able to enter a lottery for park admission and Tokyo Disneyland will announce more details at a later date.

Passholders whose passes were set to expire on or after February 29th will have their passes extended or can request a partial refund for the remainder of their pass.