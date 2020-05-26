Tokyo Disney Resort’s Ikspiari Shopping District to Reopen to Guests on June 1st

As of June 1, Ikspiari shopping district at Tokyo Disney Resort will begin reopening to guests. The news was posted late in the evening (Tokyo time) on the official website. As has been the trend with Disney locations reopening, new health and safety measures are in place for the protection of guests and employees.

What’s happening:

Tokyo Disney Resort’s shopping and entertainment district, Iskpiari will start their phased reopening

Three additional businesses will open the day prior (May 31) Seijo Ishii MEDI + PLUS Maihama Mermaid Dentistry

Ikspiari has been closed since February 29th, and will begin welcoming guests back to enjoy select experiences.

The shopping district has outlined their reopening plan including new safety measures that will be in place for all guests.

Tokyo Disney Resort states that they will take measures to prevent the spread of infection, and pay attention to the safety and security of customers and employees working at the facility.

For more information and news about the upcoming reopening please visit the official Ikspiari website

Current business hours

Store opening hours: 11:00 to 19:00

Some stores may have different opening hours or may be closed

Cinema Ikspiari: Ticket booth 11:00 to 18:30 There is no screening of late shows.

Tokyo Disney Ticket Center will be closed for the time being.

Admission

The entrance will be limited to certain sections for the time being.

Maihama Station side: 1F The Courtyard (10:00-21:00) 2F Entry Plaza (11:00-21:00)

Disney Ambassador Hotel side: 1F Clock Tower Plaza (11:00-21:00)

If an area becomes highly congested with visitors, guests may be asked to wait temporarily for admission.

We will take a thermometer of the customer when entering the building and refrain from entering if the body temperature is 37.5°C / 99.5°F (degrees) or higher.

Available parking lot / bicycle parking lot

Annex parking (9:45 ~ 21:00 can be stored 24 hours can be stored)

Resort parking No. 5 (R5) (9:45 ~ 21:00 can be stored * 24 hours can be stored)

Bicycle parking lot (Available from 9:45 to 21:00)

Indoor parking lots (Parking A and B) are not available.

Ikspiari is reminding guests to please allow themselves plenty of time when visiting Please come with plenty of time.

Safety and security measures and customer requests