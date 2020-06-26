ABC’s General Hospital Resumes Filming Mid-July

The staff at Port Charles’ General Hospital will get back to work in July as ABC prepares to bring back new episodes of their only soap opera.
What’s Happening:
- TVLine is reporting that ABC’s General Hospital plans to resume filming in mid-July.
- Production on the soap opera stopped in March when the rest of Hollywood paused filming due to the global pandemic.
- ABC stretched new episodes through May 21st by adding flashback sequences from past episodes and dedicating Fridays to reruns of milestone episodes from the past decade.
- Since running out of new episodes, ABC has been re-airing the show with themed weeks, including several weeks devoted to the Nurses Ball and a celebration of the relationship of Sonny and Carly Corinthos.
- New filming guidelines add new challenges to the productions of soap operas, including social distancing, even on set.
- CBS resumed production on The Bold and the Beautiful earlier this month where kissing and love scenes will be performed with an actor’s real-life spouse if available to stand in for the other character or a life-size doll.
- With cases of the virus rising in California, it’s possible that plans to resume production will change. The state recently put a pause on reopening theme parks as the number of cases rise.
- In related news, General Hospital is nominated for several Daytime Emmys. The awards show airs June 26th at 8:00 pm on CBS.