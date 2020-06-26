ABC’s General Hospital Resumes Filming Mid-July

by | Jun 26, 2020 12:27 PM Pacific Time

The staff at Port Charles’ General Hospital will get back to work in July as ABC prepares to bring back new episodes of their only soap opera.

What’s Happening:

  • TVLine is reporting that ABC’s General Hospital plans to resume filming in mid-July.
  • Production on the soap opera stopped in March when the rest of Hollywood paused filming due to the global pandemic.
  • ABC stretched new episodes through May 21st by adding flashback sequences from past episodes and dedicating Fridays to reruns of milestone episodes from the past decade.
  • Since running out of new episodes, ABC has been re-airing the show with themed weeks, including several weeks devoted to the Nurses Ball and a celebration of the relationship of Sonny and Carly Corinthos.
  • New filming guidelines add new challenges to the productions of soap operas, including social distancing, even on set.
  • CBS resumed production on The Bold and the Beautiful earlier this month where kissing and love scenes will be performed with an actor’s real-life spouse if available to stand in for the other character or a life-size doll.
  • With cases of the virus rising in California, it’s possible that plans to resume production will change. The state recently put a pause on reopening theme parks as the number of cases rise.
  • In related news, General Hospital is nominated for several Daytime Emmys. The awards show airs June 26th at 8:00 pm on CBS.
 
 
