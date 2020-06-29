Disney Channel Announces Special Series Mashup “Raven About BUNK’D” to Air July 24

Raven’s Home is hitting the road and they’re heading to Camp Kikiwaka of all places! Disney Channel is presenting a special mashup of two comedy series in one hour long program titled Raven About BUNK’D set to air this July.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s happening:

About the episode:

As the story unfolds, Raven, Chelsea, Booker, Nia, Levi and Tess set out on a long road trip to Maine’s Camp Champion, but a GPS glitch sends them off course to Camp Kikiwaka, a place with an uncertain future even for those who can catch a glimpse of the future. While Raven and Chelsea hunt for Maine lobster, the kids make arts and crafts and develop feats of engineering, and then set out to find the camp’s infamous “Snipe” in Moose Rump’s Forbidden Forest.

The adventure also includes celebrity piglets, hidden tunnels and a musical performance, as the newcomers forge a camaraderie with Lou, Noah, Ava, Destiny, Gwen, Finn and Matteo – and set out to own the summer.

Raven About BUNK’D stars:

Raven-Symoné as Raven Baxter

Miranda May as Lou

Anneliese van der Pol as Chelsea

Mallory James Mahoney as Destiny

Issac Ryan Brown as Booker

Raphael Alejandro as Matteo

Navia Robinson as Nia

Will Buie Jr. as Finn

Jason Maybaum as Levi

Shelby Simmons as Ava

Sky Katz as Tess

Scarlett Estevez as Gwen

Israel Johnson as Noah.

Creative team:

Filmed on the sets of Raven’s Home and BUNK’D , the episode was written by: Raven’s Home executive producer Warren Hutcherson BUNK’D writer Jason Dorris

and , the episode was written by: Directed by: Trevor Kirschner

Executive produced by: Warren Hutcherson Alison Taylor Raven-Symoné Phil Baker Erin Dunlap



What they’re saying:

Kory Lunsford, vice president, Current Series, Disney Channels: “We’ve had great success with crossovers through the years, going all the way back to our very first one, That’s So Suite Life of Hannah Montana. We‘re excited to bring this latest special to our fans and we can’t wait for them to see these two amazingly talented and diverse casts come together for an hour of summer Camp Kikiwaka fun.”

More Disney Channel Crossovers: