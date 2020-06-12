Disney Shares Music Video for “We Own The Summer” by “Zombies” Star Milo Manheim

Disney has shared a music video for the new song, “We Own the Summer,” by Disney Channel star Milo Manheim. Manheim stars in the Disney Channel Original Movies Zombies and Zombies 2 , and appeared in the ABC series American Housewife.

The video also features Manheim's Zombies and American Housewife co-star Meg Donnelly.

For more music from Manheim and Donnelly, check out the Zombies 2 soundtrack, which Alex reviewed here

soundtrack, which Alex reviewed And as of last month, you can get Zombies 2 on DVD More on Zombies 2: Zombies 2 is a music- and dance-filled story that picks up as cheerleader Addison and zombie football player Zed are readying for Seabrook High's Prawn, the school's super-sized prom. However, when a group of mysterious teenage werewolves, led by Willa, Wyatt and Wynter, unexpectedly arrive in search of an ancient life source buried somewhere in Seabrook, a fearful city council reenacts Seabrook's anti-monster laws, making it impossible for Zed and Addison to attend prom together. Determined to keep their plan to be the first zombie/cheerleader couple to go to the prom, Zed runs for school president. Meanwhile, Addison is drawn into the werewolves' circle, causing a rift between her and Zed. Fearing he might lose Addison to the werewolf pack, Zed sabotages Addison's effort to find out if she really belongs amongst them. When his deception is revealed and Addison confronts the truth about her identity, zombies, cheerleaders and werewolves all discover the real meaning of community and acceptance.

