Registration Fills Up for Walt Disney World Annual Passholder Previews

This morning, registration for the Walt Disney World Annual Passholder Previews of Magic Kingdom or Animal Kingdom filled up incredibly fast. Two preview day events are planned for APs ahead of their public reopening.

UPDATE (6/29/2020):

Annual Passholders are excited to get back to the magic as these highly anticipated events filled up in just over 30 minutes.

What’s happening:

It's time for a Passholder preview! This morning, Disney opened registration Park previews ahead of the public reopening

APs are invited to register for an exclusive Passholder preview at either Magic Kingdom Park or Disney's Animal Kingdom Theme Park on July 9 or 10.

Capacity is limited and reservations will be limited on a first-come, first-served basis.

What they’re saying:

“As a thank you for being some of our most cherished Guests, we want to give you the opportunity to be among the first to experience the enchantment before the Theme Parks reopen.”

Good to know:

Disney transportation from resort hotels will not be available for this limited event.

APs staying at a Disney Resort hotel will need to provide their own transportation to the Theme Park parking lots.

Face coverings are required for all Guests (ages 2 and up) and Cast Members.

Temperature screenings are required in some locations.

Some experiences may be modified or unavailable to allow for physical distancing and limited contact.