Star Wars Author Sarah Kuhn Shares Details About “Doctor Aphra: An Audiobook Original”

by | Jun 29, 2020 9:33 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

This summer, Star Wars comics star Doctor Aphra is getting her own audiobook. Adapted by Sarah Kuhn and inspired by the Doctor Aphra comic series, this story introduces audiences to the daring archaeologist who’s dangerous job includes working for none other than Darth Vader.

What’s happening:

  • Star Wars is bringing the adventures of Doctor Aphra to fans via audiobook. This summer, the galactic archaeologist will be accessible to fans in new ways as she stars in Doctor Aphra: An Audiobook Original. 
  • StarWars.com shared the news of the story’s July 21st release and a full interview with author Sarah Kuhn.
  • Kuhn adapted Doctor Aphra: An Audiobook Original for audio format based on the popular Marvel Star Wars comics.
  • Audiences were first introduced to Aphra in Marvel’s Darth Vader comics and was later given her very own series.
  • The audiobook serves as an expanded adaptation of her introduction which explores her deal with the Sith Lord that launches a memorable (if crazy and dangerous) journey.  
  • Fans can read the full interview with Sarah Kuhn on StarWars.com.

Doctor Aphra Voice Cast:

  • Emily Woo Zeller as Aphra
  • Jonathan Davis as Boba Fett
  • Sean Patrick Hopkins as Luke Skywalker
  • Sean Kenin as Triple-Zero
  • Nicole Lewis as Sana Starros
  • Carol Monda as Maz Kanata
  • Euan Morton as The Emperor
  • Catherine Taber as Leia Organa
  • Marc Thompson as Darth Vader

What they’re saying:

  • Sarah Kuhn on what she loves about the character: “I loved how she was just immediate chaos — running toward danger, talking way too much, doing all these illicit droid projects. She’s so alive, and she really relishes everything she’s doing, she’s just having the best time.”
  • Kuhn on adapting the comics to an audiobook: “…It’s amazing to get the opportunity to write a character you adore, but it’s also terrifying, because you really, really want to do her justice.”
  • Kuhn on the cast: “The entire cast for this audiobook just blows me away, as does Nick’s producing — it’s interesting, because I think with most writers, your characters start to talk to you. You can hear them in your head, and they become these fully-realized people to you. And now that I’ve actually heard them, I feel that even more strongly. When I hear Aphra in my head, she’s Emily [Woo Zeller].”
  • Kuhn on new scenes created for the audiobook: “Many of the new scenes involve Sana Starros — I have always been intrigued by that relationship, because I love both of those characters and a lot of what we’ve seen is the bitter aftermath of them. And even in that bitter aftermath, they have so much chemistry!”
  • Kuhn on new scenes created for the audiobook: “…I don’t want to reveal too much, but one of my other favorite new scenes is the opening, which is a classic space battle between Aphra and Maz Kanata — I wanted to show Aphra being a badass and being really good at her job right off, so we see where all that panache comes from.”
  • Kuhn on why fans love Aphra: “I mean, so many reasons! I love that she resonates with so many. For me, it’s a couple things. One is representational — as a little Asian American girl who loved Star Wars, I didn’t really see myself in it. Aphra’s face looks like mine. I could cosplay as her and I wouldn’t get, ‘Oh, you’re the Asian version of that character,’ I would just be Aphra.”

Doctor Aphra: An Audiobook Original arrives July 21 and is available for pre-order now.

 
 
