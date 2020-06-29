Star Wars Author Sarah Kuhn Shares Details About “Doctor Aphra: An Audiobook Original”

This summer, Star Wars comics star Doctor Aphra is getting her own audiobook. Adapted by Sarah Kuhn and inspired by the Doctor Aphra comic series, this story introduces audiences to the daring archaeologist who’s dangerous job includes working for none other than Darth Vader.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s happening:

Star Wars is bringing the adventures of Doctor Aphra Doctor Aphra: An Audiobook Original .

StarWars.com

Kuhn adapted Doctor Aphra: An Audiobook Original for audio format based on the popular Marvel Star Wars comics.

for audio format based on the popular Marvel Star Wars comics. Audiences were first introduced to Aphra in Marvel’s Darth Vader comics and was later given her very own series

comics and was later The audiobook serves as an expanded adaptation of her introduction which explores her deal with the Sith Lord that launches a memorable (if crazy and dangerous) journey.

Fans can read the full interview with Sarah Kuhn on StarWars.com.

Doctor Aphra Voice Cast:

Emily Woo Zeller as Aphra

Jonathan Davis as Boba Fett

Sean Patrick Hopkins as Luke Skywalker

Sean Kenin as Triple-Zero

Nicole Lewis as Sana Starros

Carol Monda as Maz Kanata

Euan Morton as The Emperor

Catherine Taber as Leia Organa

Marc Thompson as Darth Vader

What they’re saying:

Sarah Kuhn on what she loves about the character: “I loved how she was just immediate chaos — running toward danger, talking way too much, doing all these illicit droid projects. She’s so alive, and she really relishes everything she’s doing, she’s just having the best time.”

“I loved how she was just immediate chaos — running toward danger, talking way too much, doing all these illicit droid projects. She’s so alive, and she really relishes everything she’s doing, she’s just having the best time.” Kuhn on adapting the comics to an audiobook: “…It’s amazing to get the opportunity to write a character you adore, but it’s also terrifying, because you really, really want to do her justice.”

“…It’s amazing to get the opportunity to write a character you adore, but it’s also terrifying, because you really, really want to do her justice.” Kuhn on the cast: “The entire cast for this audiobook just blows me away, as does Nick’s producing — it’s interesting, because I think with most writers, your characters start to talk to you. You can hear them in your head, and they become these fully-realized people to you. And now that I’ve actually heard them, I feel that even more strongly. When I hear Aphra in my head, she’s Emily [Woo Zeller].”

“The entire cast for this audiobook just blows me away, as does Nick’s producing — it’s interesting, because I think with most writers, your characters start to talk to you. You can hear them in your head, and they become these fully-realized people to you. And now that I’ve actually heard them, I feel that even more strongly. When I hear Aphra in my head, she’s Emily [Woo Zeller].” Kuhn on new scenes created for the audiobook: “Many of the new scenes involve Sana Starros — I have always been intrigued by that relationship, because I love both of those characters and a lot of what we’ve seen is the bitter aftermath of them. And even in that bitter aftermath, they have so much chemistry!”

“Many of the new scenes involve Sana Starros — I have always been intrigued by that relationship, because I love both of those characters and a lot of what we’ve seen is the bitter aftermath of them. And even in that bitter aftermath, they have so much chemistry!” Kuhn on new scenes created for the audiobook: “…I don’t want to reveal too much, but one of my other favorite new scenes is the opening, which is a classic space battle between Aphra and Maz Kanata — I wanted to show Aphra being a badass and being really good at her job right off, so we see where all that panache comes from.”

“…I don’t want to reveal too much, but one of my other favorite new scenes is the opening, which is a classic space battle between Aphra and Maz Kanata — I wanted to show Aphra being a badass and being really good at her job right off, so we see where all that panache comes from.” Kuhn on why fans love Aphra: “I mean, so many reasons! I love that she resonates with so many. For me, it’s a couple things. One is representational — as a little Asian American girl who loved Star Wars, I didn’t really see myself in it. Aphra’s face looks like mine. I could cosplay as her and I wouldn’t get, ‘Oh, you’re the Asian version of that character,’ I would just be Aphra.”

Doctor Aphra: An Audiobook Original arrives July 21 and is available for pre-order now.