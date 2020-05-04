Comic Review – “Star Wars: Doctor Aphra” (2020) #1

by | May 4, 2020 2:29 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

Rogue archaeologist Dr. Chelli Lona Aphra is the only real breakout new character from the rebooted run of Marvel’s Star Wars comic book universe, as evidenced by her getting her own second series beginning today, after having been first introduced in the pages of Star Wars: Darth Vader back in 2015.

2020’s Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #1 resets the adventurer back to her roots, seeing as how she divorced herself from the whole Rebel Alliance / Galactic Empire situation at the end of the previous run. She’s also running free of most of her personal entanglements since she abandoned her lover, her ward, her father, and her evil droid frenemies to various fates when she made a clean break. Now Aphra has returned to doing what she’s good at– seeking out ancient artifacts through frequently questionable means.

This first issue of the newly renumbered Star Wars: Doctor Aphra title does actually begin with a quick sojourn to familiar territory, as she runs a quick scam on the Snowtroopers sifting through the rubble of Echo Base on Hoth with the help of her old Wookiee pal Black Krrsantan (the only other previously recognizable character to appear in this installment) and the beginnings of a new crew she’s putting together. We also meet ambitious archaeology student Detta Yao, Aphra’s rivalrous former classmate Professor Eustachia Okka, assistant droid TA-418, handy sniper Just Lucky, and new antagonist Ronen Tagge– a ruthless aristocrat and young relative of Imperial Army Chief Cassio Tagge.

All of these assorted personae are involved in some way or another in Aphra’s new quest to track down the fabled Rings of Vaale– supposedly cursed relics hidden on a foreboding and mysterious world. There’s Raiders of the Lost Ark-style race to the finish, however, and Aphra’s team will have to find a way to work together to acquire the rings before Tagge does. It’s a fun, fresh start for the character, though I’ve already started to miss those devious droids Triple-Zero and BT-1. I’m sure they’ll show up eventually down the line, but they’d become such essential counterparts to Aphra’s misadventures that it feels weird to embark on another one without them even being mentioned.

New Doctor Aphra writer Alyssa Wong (Marvel Future Fight Firsts) does a good job of carrying over the spirit of Chelli’s character, and/but the overall tone of the comic feels a little lighter than in previous incarnations largely thanks to the absence of Lord Vader and other Imperial entanglements. Like I said, I’m positive this book will evolve to resemble the darker atmosphere of arcs past, but as of the jumping-off point it’s more of a lark than we’re used to, even for such an unusually freewheeling addition to the Star Wars universe. The art by Marika Cresta (Power Pack) is lively and inventive, though I do wish the characters’ faces looked a little more consistent throughout. Overall, though, this is a promising rebirth for one of the most appealing recent newcomers to A Galaxy, Far, Far Away.

Star Wars: Doctor Aphra (2020) #1 is now available for purchase at Marvel’s Digital Comics Shop, and the print edition will be released in stores on Wednesday, May 27.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Onward
Mulan
Black Widow
Artemis Fowl

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
The Call of the Wild|
Downhill
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Spies in Disguise
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend