30% Off Deal for Disney World Annual Passholders at Swan and Dolphin Resorts

The Swan and Dolphin Resort is offering a 30% discount to Walt Disney World Annual Passholders.
What’s Happening:
- The Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort is now offering up to a 30% discount from their unrestricted best available rates exclusively for Walt Disney World Annual Passholders.
- The rate can be booked at www.swandolphin.com or by calling the resort at 1-800-227-1500.
- For online reservations: under the Special Rates drop down menu, select “Promo” and enter the code QWH.
- A valid Walt Disney World Annual Pass must be presented at check-in to redeem the rate.
- The Swan and Dolphin are currently accepting reservations for July 29 and beyond.