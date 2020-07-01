Bowers Museum Closes Again Under New Guidelines for Orange County

The Bowers Museum in Southern California, home to the “Inside the Walt Disney Archives” exhibit, just announced that they will be closing again for at least three weeks.
What’s Happening:
- Bowers Museum President Peter C. Keller, Ph.D. has announced that the museum will close again for a minimum of three weeks.
- The announcement came after California Governor Gavin Newsom imposed stricter orders on counties in the state that have seen a significant rise in cases, including Orange County.
- Under the new guidelines that affect nineteen counties, indoor restaurants, wineries and tasting rooms, entertainment centers, movie theaters, zoos, museums and card rooms are not allowed to operate.
- The “Inside the Walt Disney Archives” exhibit was previously extended until October 18th and fans can use their mobile site to take a virtual tour of the gallery.