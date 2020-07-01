D23 Shares Behind-The-Scenes Conversation with Archivists About “Prop Culture”

D23 has shared a 20-minute conversation between Prop Culture host Dan Lanigan and members of the Walt Disney Archives.

What’s Happening:

D23 has shared a new virtual conversation between Dan Lanigan, host of the Disney+ Original Series Prop Culture

Archivists included in the video are Becky Cline, Kevin Kern, Joanna Pratt, and Rick Lorenz.

The Archivists talk about their involvement with the show and how it all came about.

For more Prop Culture fun, check out our coverage from the press conference