D23 Shares Behind-The-Scenes Conversation with Archivists About “Prop Culture”

What’s Happening:
- D23 has shared a new virtual conversation between Dan Lanigan, host of the Disney+ Original Series Prop Culture, and members of the Walt Disney Archives team.
- Archivists included in the video are Becky Cline, Kevin Kern, Joanna Pratt, and Rick Lorenz.
- The Archivists talk about their involvement with the show and how it all came about.
