Disneyland Paris Launches Ticket and Annual Pass Registration System

by | Jul 2, 2020 10:21 AM Pacific Time

Earlier today, Disneyland Paris opened their new ticket and annual pass registration platform. Guests without dated tickets and or hotel and ticket packages will need to register for the day(s) they’d like to visit as the resort is operating with limited capacity at this time.

What’s happening:

  • Disneyland Paris has launched their ticket and Annual Pass registration platform for future park visits.
  • With their parks kicking off phased reopenings on July 15th, guests with existing tickets, those purchasing new tickets, and Annual Passholders will need to reserve a spot prior to arriving at the resort.  
  • Requiring guests to register for their visit via an online platform is in line with what Disney has introduced at their other parks around the world.

Who Has to Register:

  • All non-dated Park Tickets purchased before July 2, 2020 and Passes purchased before July 15, 2020, entry to the Disney Parks is not guaranteed, as the Parks may be at full capacity on the day
  • Guests with Multi-day Tickets must be registered for each visit date separately.
  • Guests with existing Hotel and Ticket packages purchased through Disneyland Paris do not need to register their tickets. They are guaranteed entry to the parks for each day of their stay.
  • Additionally those with dated tickets do not need to register and will be able to enter the Parks on the day indicated on their Ticket.
  • For more information please visit the Disneyland Paris Registration Platform.

How to Register:

  • Log in to your Disney Account or create a new account.
  • Add your Ticket(s) and/or Pass(es) to your Disney Account.
  • Choose your visit date (depending on the validity conditions of your Tickets or Passes and subject to availability).
  • Check for a registration confirmation email.
  • On the day of the visit, present your Ticket or Pass and your registration confirmation email (printed or saved on your phone) to enter the Park(s).

Good to Know:

  • Children under 3 and persons accompanying Guests with a disability do not need to register.
  • Guests can cancel their registration anytime up to 10:00 am (Paris local time) on the day of their visit and register again for a new date (subject to availability).
  • Cancelling a registration does not affect the validity of the Ticket.

For more information about the phased reopening please visit our Disneyland Paris guide. 

