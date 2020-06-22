Disneyland Paris to Begin Phased Reopening July 15

With Disney Parks all around the world beginning to reopen, we learned today that Disneyland Paris is set to begin a phased reopening on July 15, according to the Disney Parks Blog.

What’s happening:

With Disneyland Paris remaining closed since March of this year, today it was announced that the European resort would begin phased reopenings on July 15th.

Starting on this date, guests will be able to enjoy: Parc Disneyland Walt Disney Studios Park Disney’s Newport Bay Club Disney Village

Some attractions will not be available upon reopening, including Disney Stars on Parade and Disney Illuminations.

Meanwhile, the popular The Lion King: Rhythms of the Pride Lands and Jungle Book Jive will both return later in the summer

Like with other Disney Parks reopenings, Disneyland Paris will reduce capacity and require advanced ticketing reservations.

The resort will also require all Cast Members and guests aged 11 and up to wear appropriate face coverings at all times except when eating.

Characters, restaurants, and more:

During the phased reopening period, character meet and greets will not be available. However, characters will appear in the parks.

With restaurant capacity being reduced, the parks will introduce a new Take-Away option so that guests can dine at outdoor locations.

Additionally, buffet restaurants will move to a new all-you-can-eat table service offer akin to “family style dining.”

Booking is highly recommended for all table service restaurants.

Other Disney Parks reopenings:

What they’re saying:

As President of Disneyland Paris, I’ve been fortunate to work alongside our team of dedicated cast members who have demonstrated tremendous commitment to preserving the magic for our guests and fans during our unprecedented closure. The last several months have tested us and our community – both personally and professionally – but together we have persevered with optimism and determination. We are grateful for the resilience of our cast members and local community, the enthusiasm of our guests and fans, and the positive momentum of the many reopenings in the tourism industry throughout Europe. We’ve been so touched by our guests around the world who’ve found creative ways to maintain their connection to Disneyland Paris from home.” Regarding enhanced health and safety measures at the resort: “As we approach this day, we continue to prioritize the health and safety of our cast members and guests. In line with French government and health authorities’ recommendations, the phased reopening of Disneyland Paris will present a deliberate approach with enhanced health and safety measures tailored to our specific environment. This will include limits on attendance and require advanced ticketing and reservations to accommodate controlled guest density that aligns with government guidance on physical distancing.”