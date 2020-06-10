Disneyland Resort Proposes July 9 Reopening for Downtown Disney, Theme Parks to Follow July 17

by | Jun 10, 2020 3:18 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

Disneyland Resort has announced their projected reopening plan for parks, hotels, and Downtown Disney with hopes to begin their phased reopening on July 9, with the theme parks set to reopen on July 17th — Disneyland’s 65th anniversary. Their plans are currently pending approval from the State of California.

Disneyland Resort Reopening:

  • The Disneyland Resort is currently planning on welcoming guests back starting July 9 with new health and safety guidelines in place.
  • The Disney Parks Blog shared the news this afternoon listing specific public reopening dates:
    • Downtown Disney: July 9th
    • Disneyland Park: July 17
    • Disney California Adventure: July 17
    • Disneyland Resort Hotels (Disney’s Grand Californian and Disney’s Paradise Pier): July 23
  • Disney’s reopening plans are pending local and state government approval
  • Disneyland has not released specific details about guest requirements, such as mandatory face coverings and temperature checks, but more details should be released as plans are finalized.
  • Disney stresses that their new policies are under continuous review and are subject to change. They are closely monitoring conditions and following guidance from health and government authorities.

Admission Policies:

  • Similar to at Walt Disney World, Guests will need to reserve a park entry time in order to be admitted into the parks.
  • Disneyland is temporarily pausing new ticket sales, AP sales, AP renewals, and Disney Resort hotel reservations
  • They will focus first on guests with existing tickets and reservations
  • Guests with existing tickets will need to make a reservation for park entry in advance

Attractions:

  • Entertainment such as fireworks and parades will be not be available during the initial reopening, but will return at a later date
  • Character Meet and Greets will not be available, however characters will be in the park to entertain guests in new ways.

Resorts:

  • Grand Californian Hotel & Spa and Paradise Pier will reopen to Disney Vacation Club members and guests on July 23.
  • Disneyland Hotel will reopen at a later date, yet to be announced.

What They’re Saying:

  • Josh D'Amaro, Chairman, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products

We are purposefully taking baby steps during this very intentional phased approach.  As one of the first major theme parks to close our operations and the last to reopen, we have been deliberate about keeping the health and safety of our cast, guests and local communities top of mind. And as we look forward to bringing our cast members back to work, and welcoming you back as cherished guests – we know it will take all of us working together responsibly to recapture the magic.

We’re fortunate to be guided by a talented team of professionals who’ve helped us implement a variety of new health and safety measures reflecting the guidance of local health and government authorities. These are designed with both the cast and guests in mind for the unique environments of each of our parks, resorts and stores.

While certain aspects of your visit may change, I assure you the quality of our storytelling, magic of our experiences and the caliber of our cast members has not. We recognize the trust that you have in the Disney brand, and we will continue to earn your trust every day.  

My confidence comes in part from all of the hard work our teams have been doing behind the scenes in the past few months… as well as by the early successes we have seen at Shanghai Disneyland, the first of our theme parks to reopen. Guest satisfaction has been extremely high, and we will continue to make sure that as we bring back experiences, our attention to promoting your safety, maintaining your trust and providing unique ways for you to come together with family and friends to create new memories remains high as well.

Walt Disney once said that it takes people to make the dream a reality, and as we prepare ourselves to reopen his original park, I want you to know how eternally grateful I am for all of you who have made Disney parks, stores, hotels, cruise lines, guided tours and vacation properties part of your lives, as well as for the cast members, crew members, Imagineers, and employees who have brought them to life for the past 65 years.  

Comments

