Pixar Releases Video Showcasing Behind the Scenes Footage of Their Popular New Short Film with The Making of “Out”

Subscribers to Disney+ have a pantheon of viewing selections at their fingertips. Among them, they can find SparkShorts from Pixar Animation Studios, and their newest animated short film, Out. Today, a behind-the-scenes look at the popular short was released.

Earlier this year, Out, the latest of the innovative Pixar SparkShorts, debuted.

On an average day, Greg's life is filled with family, love and a rambunctious little dog – but despite all of this, Greg has a secret. Today is different, though. With some help from his precocious pup, and a little bit of magic, Greg might learn that he has nothing to hide.

This making of video features the director of the film, Steven Clay Hunter, as he describes his inspiration and perspective while creating the popular short.

Hunter even cites The Twilight Zone as inspiration for the short film, hitting on the idea that you could do anything in The Twilight Zone, and even refers to Out as “a little gay Twilight Zone.”

Hunter also looks fondly at the creation of the film, saying doing things like animating two guys hugging each other was something that he had never done before.

Out is the seventh of Pixar’s Sparkshorts, a program created by the studio that is designed to discover new storytellers, explore new storytelling techniques, and experiment with new production workflows. The films are unlike anything ever done before at Pixar, providing an opportunity to unlock the potential of individual artists and their inventive filmmaking approaches on a smaller scale than the studio’s normal fare.

The short originally debuted under the Sparkshorts banner on Disney+ on May 22nd, and you can read our review of the popular short film here