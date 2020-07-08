Walt Disney World Construction Crane Near Swan and Dolphin Resort Struck By Lightning

Late this morning a construction crane at Walt Disney World was struck by lighting and briefly caught on fire. No injuries or major damage has been reported at this time.
What’s Happening:
- WFTV 9 in Central Florida has reported that one of the construction cranes near Swan and Dolphin resort was struck by lightning this morning.
- The incident took place around 11:30 am and caused the crane to catch on fire for a short time.
- No one is believed to have been injured.
- The Swan and Dolphin Resort is currently in the middle of an expansion that will bring a third tower, The Cove, to the resort.
- WFTV spoke to meterologist, Irene Sans who noted that, “Lightning can strike over 10 miles away from the base of a thunderstorm.” She also reiterated the importance of the weather motto ‘When thunder roars, go indoors.’ “There is no other rule that works when there is lightning around.”