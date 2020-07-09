Actor’s Equity Files Grievance Claiming Disney is “Retaliating” for Demanding COVID Testing

by | Jul 9, 2020 11:32 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

With the phased reopening of the theme parks of Walt Disney World already in progress (at least for cast members and annual passholders), Disney has rescinded a previous decision to recall performers from the Actor’s Equity union, according to Deadline.

What’s Happening:

  • The Actor’s Equity union, which represents approximately 750 performers at Walt Disney World say that the company has rescinded a decision to recall performers after the union had demanded COVID-19 testing.
  • In a grievance filed, the association claims that Disney has “Locked Out” the union members as a form of retaliation after demanding COVID-19 testing as a condition for returning to work, even though according to Disney, other unions had accepted the new park safety protocols and policies.
  • According to Actor’s Equity, the company had announced on June 23rd that they would call performers back in late June or Early July for rehearsals. Two days later on June 25th, the association made a public statement calling for the COVID-19 testing as part of the negotiations as social distancing would not be practical in a theater environment. On June 26th, Disney rescinded their callback notice.
  • At this time, the entertainers we see as part of the cavalcades and greeting guests are not those in the Actor’s Equity Union. Performers in the union are typically in the stage productions, mic'd or harnessed in some way, like those in the Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular, Beauty and the Beast: Live on Stage, and Finding Nemo: The Musical.
  • Previously, Actor’s Equity retained Dr. David Michaels, the former head of OSHA under President Obama, to advise on health and safety protocols. Among his suggested protocols for reopening theater venues is coronavirus testing.
  • As Walt Disney World reopens we see enhanced safety precautions that include enhanced cleanings, physical distancing, reduced contact, and mandatory face coverings as well as temperature checks for all guests and cast members.
  • At this time, it is unclear when Equity negotiations will resume, or when their performers will return to the parks.

What They’re Saying:

  • Mary McColl, executive director of Actors’ Equity Association: “Since our public request that Disney test performers in the park, there have been more than 114,000 new coronavirus cases in Florida. Rather than agree to testing of performers, Disney has decided to retaliate against workers fighting for a safe workplace during this pandemic.”
  • Disney Spokesperson: “Seven unions signed agreements to have their employees return to work, the Actors’ Equity rejected our safety protocols and have not made themselves available to continue negotiations, which is unfortunate. We are exercising our right to open without Equity performers.”
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed