Disney Releases Menus for “A Taste of EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival”

Last month, Disney announced that EPCOT will play host to a modified version of the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival when it reopens on July 15. The Walt Disney World website has shared the menus from all of the Global Marketplaces guests will find around World Showcase during “A taste of EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival.”
- Guests will find 20 different Global Marketplaces during this festival, each with its own unique menu, as well as special menu items at existing food and beverage locations.
- Those 20 Global Marketplaces include:
- Africa – Delve into a delectable menu inspired by countries abundant with history, mystery and cultural diversity.
- Food:
- Spicy Kenyan Vegan Corn and White Beans with Pigeon Peas, Quinoa & Ancient Grains Medley and Kachumbari Slaw (Plant-based)
- Piri Piri Skewered Shrimp with Citrus-scented Couscous
- Beverages:
- Tusker Lager
- Jam Jar Sweet Shiraz, Western Cape
- Food:
- Appleseed Orchard – Celebrate autumn with sweet and savory apple dishes paired with ciders, beers and wines.
- Food:
- Charcuterie and Cheese Plate featuring Burton’s Maplewood Farm Applejack Brandy Barrel Aged Maple Syrup
- Caramel-Apple Popcorn
- Beverages:
- Frozen Apple Pie (non-alcoholic)
- Short’s Brewing Co. Mule Beer, Elk Rapids, MI
- Heavy Seas Brewery TropiCannon Citrus IPA, Halethorpe, MI
- Parish Brewing Co. Ghost in the Machine Double IPA, Broussard, LA
- 3 Daughters Raspberry Lemonade Dry Hard Cider, St. Petersburg, FL
- Short’s Brewing Company Starcut Ciders Mosa Hard Cider, Bellaire, MI
- Ciderboys Banana Bliss Hard Cider, Stevens Point, WI
- Apple Blossom Sky: Fanta® Apple, Ginger Beer, Floodwall Apple Brandy, Burton’s Maplewood Farm Applejack Brandy Barrel Aged Syrup and Mini Marshmallows
- Food:
- Brazil – Dig into South American cuisine and culture with the Land of the Palms’ finest fare.
- Food:
- Crispy Pork Belly with Black Beans, Tomato and Onions (GF)
- Pão de Queijo: Brazilian Cheese Bread (GF)
- Beverages:
- M.I.A. Beer Company Barbossa Black Beer, Doral, FL
- Frozen Caipirinha featuring LeBlon Cachaça
- Food:
- Canada – Take your taste buds to the Yukon, with delightful dishes, lagers and wines from the Great White North.
- Food:
- Canadian Cheddar Cheese and Bacon Soup served with a Pretzel Roll
- Le Cellier Wild Mushroom Beef Filet Mignon with Truffle-Butter Sauce (GF)
- Beverages:
- Collective Arts Brewing Blackberry Fruit Beer, Hamilton, Ontario
- Inniskillin Icewine
- Château des Charmes Merlot
- Food:
- China – Introduce your palate to a diverse variety of popular plates and potables from one of the world’s greatest cuisines!
- Food:
- Chicken Dumplings with Chinese Slaw
- Mongolian Beef Bao Bun
- Beverages:
- Jasmine Draft Beer
- Happy Peach: Peach Liqueur and Dark Rum
- Byejoe Punch: Chinese Bai Jiu Spirit, Lychee, Coconut and Pineapple Juice
- Food:
- Citrus Blossom – Treat your taste buds to the subtleties of lemon, orange and lime—turning delicious dishes even more delish!
- Food:
- Lobster Tail with Meyer Lemon Emulsion and Grilled Lemon (GF)
- Crispy Citrus Chicken with Orange Aïoli and Baby Greens (GF)
- Beverages:
- Orange Cream Shake in a Souvenir Orange Bird Sipper Cup (Non-alcoholic)
- Islamorada Beer Company Coconut Key Lime Ale, Fort Pierce, FL
- Orange Sunshine Wine Slushy
- Food:
- Desserts & Champagne – What could be better than something sweet, followed by something bubbly?
- Food:
- Liquid Nitro Chocolate Cake Pops
- Liquid Nitro Chocolate Cake Pops with Crumbled Twix® Chocolate Bars
- Liquid Nitro Chocolate Cake Pops with Crushed M&M’s® Candies
- Beverages:
- Frozen S’mores (non-alcoholic)
- Moët & Chandon Impérial Brut, Champagne
- Dom Pérignon Brut, Champagne
- Veuve Clicquot Brut Rosé, Champagne
- Frozen S’mores with Whipped Cream Vodka
- Food:
- Earth Eats Hosted by Impossible – Turn your taste buds upside down with a medley of flavors that add a delish twist to healthy, hearty fare!
- Food:
- Impossible™ Farmhouse Meatball with Lentil Bread, Spinach, Marinated Vegetables, and Creamy Herb Dressing (Plant-based)
- The Impossible™ Burger Slider with Wasabi Cream and spicy Asian Slaw on a Sesame Seed Bun (Plant-based)
- Chocolate Pudding Terrarium with Avocado Cream, Matcha Crumble, and Baby Herbs (Plant-based) (GF)
- Beverages:
- Bloomin’ Blueberry Lemon and Ginger Tea featuring Twinings of London® (non-alcoholic)
- Playalinda Brewing Company Violet Lemonade Ale, Titusville, FL
- Bloomin’ Blueberry Lemon and Ginger Tea featuring Twinings of London® with Tito’s Handmade Vodka served in a Mason Jar
- Food:
- France – Fall in ooo-la-la-love with the classic cuisine and finest wines of France—bon appétit!
- Food:
- Tarte aux Oignons Caramelises et Chévre: Goat Cheese Tart with Caramelized Onions on a Flaky Pastry Crust
- Canard Confit à l’Orange: Braised Duck Confit à l’Orange with Mashed Sweet Potatoes
- Tarte Tropezienne, Coulis Framboise: Brioche Cake filled with Light Pastry Cream and Raspberry Coulis
- Beverages:
- Kronenbourg 1664 Pale Lager Draft
- VeRy Raspberry: Rosé Wine with Natural Raspberry Flavor
- Bordeaux, Merlot and Cabernet Blend, Château Tarin
- La Vie en Rose Frozen Slushy: Vodka, Grey Goose L’Orange, St. Germain Liqueur, White and Red Cranberry Juice
- Food:
- Germany – Embark on an epicurean adventure to Deutschland, home of the heartiest food, drinks and appetites in the world!
- Food:
- Schinkennudeln: Pasta Gratin with Ham, Onions and Cheese
- Roast Bratwurst in a Prop and Peller® Pretzel Roll
- Apple Strudel with Vanilla Sauce
- Beverages:
- Weihenstephaner Festbier Lager, Freising
- M.I.A. Brewing Hugo, Doral, FL
- Hacker-Pschorr Hefe Weisse Naturtüb
- Riesling
- Food:
- Hawai’i – Traverse the Pacific for tropical flavors and island faves—sweet or savory, these mouthwatering morsels scream aloha!
- Food:
- Kalua Pork Slider with Sweet-and-Sour DOLE® Pineapple Chutney and spicy Mayonnaise
- Teriyaki-glazed SPAM® Hash with Potatoes, Peppers, Onions and spicy Mayonnaise
- Beverages:
- Maui Brewing Company Pineapple Mana Wheat, Kihei, HI
- Florida Orange Groves Sparkling Pineapple Wine, St. Petersburg, FL
- AULANI Sunrise: Vodka, DOLE® Pineapple Juice, and Grenadine
- Food:
- Hops & Barley – Stay stateside for all-American craft beer, wines and the hottest tastes from coast-to-coast!
- Food:
- New England Lobster Roll: Warm Lobster with Fresh Herb Mayonnaise and Griddled Roll
- Southern Seafood Boil: Shrimp, Mussels, Crawfish, Potatoes, Corn, and Andouille Sausage
- Freshly Baked Carrot Cake and Cream Cheese Icing
- Beverages:
- North Coast Brewing Co. Blue Star Wheat, Fort Bragg, CA
- 3 Daughters Brewing A Wake Coffee Blonde Ale, St. Petersburg, FL
- Heavy Seas AmeriCannon APA, Baltimore, MD
- Angry Orchard Rosé Hard Cider, Walden, NY
- Mer Soleil Reserve Chardonnay, Santa Lucia Highlands
- Broadside Cabernet Sauvignon, Paso Robles
- Food:
- Islands of the Caribbean – Journey to the islands of the Caribbean, where the fusion of food and cultures create a melody in your mouth!
- Food:
- Ropa Vieja Empanada with Tomato Aïoli
- Jerk-spiced Chicken with Roasted Sweet Plantain Salad and Mango Chutney Yogurt (GF)
- Flancocho: Passion Fruit Cake with Coconut Flan
- Beverages:
- Red Stripe Lager
- Opici Family White Sangria
- Frozen Mojito
- Food:
- Italy – Mangiare… savor the simple elegance of cucina italiana, with some of the world’s best-loved food and wine.
- Food:
- Margherita: Rustic Italian Flatbread with Tomato Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese
- La Classica: Cheese Tortellini with Ricotta, Provolone, Fontina, Parmesan, Vodka Sauce, and Crispy Bacon
- Traditional Sicilian Cannoli: Crisp Pastry filled with Sweet Ricotta, Chocolate, and Candied Orange
- Beverages:
- Peroni Nastro Azzurro Pilsner
- Pinot Grigio, Terre Di Bacco
- Chianti, Gabbiano
- Prosecco, Terre Di Bacco
- Moscato Fior d’Arancio, Batasiolo
- Rosa Regale, Banfi
- Italian White Sangria with Prosecco
- Italian Red Sangria with Cabernet Sauvignon
- Food:
- Japan – Delight your appetite with sushi and other delish dishes as well as libations from the Land of the Rising Sun!
- Food:
- Tempura Donburi: Two pieces of Tempura Shrimp and Kakiage (Vegetable Tempura) with Tentsuyu Dipping Sauce served over Sushi Rice
- Frothy Ramen: Chilled Noodles and Dashi Broth topped with Egg White Froth
- Chirashi Sushi Flowerpot: Fresh-cut Salmon, Salmon Roe, and Spinach served over Sushi Rice with Furikake and topped with Poke Sauce
- Beverages:
- Kirin Draft Beer
- Strawberry Nigori Sake
- Furano Martini: Vodka, Lavender Syrup, and Yuzu Juice
- Food:
- Mac & Cheese Hosted by Boursin Cheese – Discover mac and cheese combos Mom never imagined!
- Food:
- Gourmet Macaroni and Cheese with Boursin® Garlic and Fine Herbs Cheese topped with Herbed Panko
- Buffalo Chicken Macaroni and Cheese with Boursin® Garlic and Fine Herbs Cheese Sauce topped with Carrots, Celery, and Blue Cheese Crumbles
- Lobster Macaroni and Cheese with Boursin® Garlic and Fine Herbs Cheese Sauce and Lobster Cream topped with Herbed Panko
- Macaroni and Cheese with House-made Italian Sausage and Peppers (Plant-based)
- Beverages:
- Stiegl Brewery Radler Zitrone, Salzburg, Austria
- L’Ecole No. 41 Chenin Blanc Old Vines, Columbia Valley, WA
- Evolution by Sokol Blosser Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley, OR
- Food:
- Mexico – Spice up your fiesta-lovin’ palate with some south-of-the-border history, culture and cuisine—olé!
- Food:
- Ribeye Taco: Ribeye Steak with Ranchera Salsa in a Corn Tortilla topped with Onions, Chives, and a Lime Wedge
- Pork Tostada: Fried Corn Tortilla topped with Chipotle Black Beans, Roasted Pork, Fresh Salsa Verde, Onions, and Cilantro
- Beverages:
- Mexican Craft Beer: Tulum Artisanal Lager crafted with Citrus notes and made with Mexican Caribbean Seawater
- Passion Rose Sangria: Red Wine, Rum, Rose Petal Liqueur, Passion Fruit Purée, and Lime
- Clásica Margarita: Tequila, Chile Poblano Liqueur, Lime Juice, and Agave Nectar with a Salt Rim
- Mango Smoky Margarita: Mango Purée, Mezcal, Applejack, Lime Juice, and Agave Nectar with a Tajín Chile-Lime Rim
- Food:
- Morocco – Relish an inspired array of exotic flavors—this north African region is a mecca of intriguing cuisine.
- Food:
- Beef Kefta Pocket with Caramelized Onions, Garlic, and Spicy Tomato Concassée
- Spicy Hummus Fries with Cucumber, Tomatoes, Onions, Tzatziki, and Chipotle Sauce
- Chocolate Baklava: Rolled Phyllo Dough with Toasted Almonds and Dark Chocolate Sauce
- Beverages:
- Mediterranean Beer
- Kasbah Prestige Red
- Red Organic Sangria
- Mimosa Royale: Sparkling Wine and Orange Juice topped with Orange Liqueur
- Food:
- Shimmering Sips – Get the party started—sample sweet treats and mimosas mixed with the perfect twist!
- Food:
- Shimmering Strawberry Soft-Serve in a Waffle Cone
- Banana Bread with Mixed Berry Compote (Plant-based)
- Beverages:
- Tropical Mimosa with Sparkling Wine and Passion Fruit, Orange, and Guava Juices
- Key Lime Mimosa with Key Lime Sparkling Wine and Cranberry Juice
- Blood Orange Mimosa with Sparkling Wine and Blood Orange Juice
- Banfi Rosa Regale Sparkling Red, Piedmont
- Food:
- Wine & Dine featuring Festival Favorites – Sample festival favorite dishes, along with an elegant medley of wines hailing from the Golden State’s renowned vineyards.
- Food:
- Kielbasa and Potato Pierogi with Caramelized Onions and Sour Cream, Poland
- Seafood Fisherman’s Pie, Ireland
- Spanakopita, Greece
- Beverages:
- Forge Cellars Dry Riesling Classique, Seneca Lake
- Conundrum Red Blend, California
- tenshən Rhône Style White Blend, Central Coast
- Lang & Reed Wine Company Cabernet Franc, North Coast
- Frog’s Leap Zinfandel, Napa Valley
- Kurt Russell’s Gogi Wines Pinot Noir, Santa Rita Hills
- Bleu Spectrum: Blanc de Bleu Cuvée Mousseux with Boba Pearls
- Guinness Baileys Milkshake
- Food:
- Guests will also find the following special menu items at existing food and beverage locations:
- Funnel Cake
- Food
- Street Corn Funnel Cake topped with Roasted Corn, Cotija Cheese, Cilantro and Cumin Crema dusted with Paprika
- Food
- Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Company
- Beverages
- The American Adventure: Tropical Breeze: Frozen Lemon, Coconut Syrup, and Pineapple Rum
- Canada: Orange Splash: Frozen Lemon mixed with Orange Vodka
- Odyssey: Passion Flower: Frozen Passion Fruit and Tea infused with Lemon Vodka
- Future World East: Spring Berry Bliss: Frozen Strawberry and Coconut Syrup topped with Raspberry Vodka
- Beverages
- Refreshment Outpost
- Food
- All-Beef Hot Dog with Chips
- Ice Cream Floats Served with your choice of Fountain Beverage
- Frozen Slushy Coca-Cola® or Minute Maid® Lemonade
- Frozen Slushy Coca-Cola® or Minute Maid® Lemonade in a Souvenir Spike The Bee Sipper Cup (non-alcoholic)
- Beverages:
- Assorted Soft Drinks
- Safari Amber Draft
- Bud Light Draft
- First Magnitude Brewing Lemon Hefeweizen, Gainesville, FL
- Old Elephant Foot IPA Draft
- Mango Starr: Mango Puree and Starr African Rum
- Outpost Lemonade: Frozen Minute Maid® Lemonade and Absolut Vodka
- Bud Light Seltzer
- Food
- Refreshment Port
- Food:
- Traditional Poutine: French Fries, Beef Gravy, and Cheese Curds
- DOLE Whip® Pineapple Soft-Serve (Plant-based)
- Beverages:
- Assorted Soft Drinks
- DOLE Whip® Pineapple Soft-Serve with Parrot Bay Coconut Rum
- Dragon Berry Refresher featuring Bacardi Dragon Berry Rum
- Zing Zang Seasonal Bloody Mary featuring Absolut Vodka
- Bud Light Draft
- Short’s Brewing Company Starcut Ciders Squishy Hard Cider, Bellaire, MI
- Bud Light Seltzer
- Food: