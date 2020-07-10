Disney Releases Menus for “A Taste of EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival”

Last month, Disney announced that EPCOT will play host to a modified version of the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival when it reopens on July 15. The Walt Disney World website has shared the menus from all of the Global Marketplaces guests will find around World Showcase during “A taste of EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival.”

Guests will find 20 different Global Marketplaces during this festival, each with its own unique menu, as well as special menu items at existing food and beverage locations.

Those 20 Global Marketplaces include:

Africa – Delve into a delectable menu inspired by countries abundant with history, mystery and cultural diversity. Food: Spicy Kenyan Vegan Corn and White Beans with Pigeon Peas, Quinoa & Ancient Grains Medley and Kachumbari Slaw (Plant-based) Piri Piri Skewered Shrimp with Citrus-scented Couscous Beverages: Tusker Lager Jam Jar Sweet Shiraz, Western Cape

– Delve into a delectable menu inspired by countries abundant with history, mystery and cultural diversity. Appleseed Orchard – Celebrate autumn with sweet and savory apple dishes paired with ciders, beers and wines. Food: Charcuterie and Cheese Plate featuring Burton’s Maplewood Farm Applejack Brandy Barrel Aged Maple Syrup Caramel-Apple Popcorn Beverages: Frozen Apple Pie (non-alcoholic) Short’s Brewing Co. Mule Beer, Elk Rapids, MI Heavy Seas Brewery TropiCannon Citrus IPA, Halethorpe, MI Parish Brewing Co. Ghost in the Machine Double IPA, Broussard, LA 3 Daughters Raspberry Lemonade Dry Hard Cider, St. Petersburg, FL Short’s Brewing Company Starcut Ciders Mosa Hard Cider, Bellaire, MI Ciderboys Banana Bliss Hard Cider, Stevens Point, WI Apple Blossom Sky: Fanta® Apple, Ginger Beer, Floodwall Apple Brandy, Burton’s Maplewood Farm Applejack Brandy Barrel Aged Syrup and Mini Marshmallows

– Celebrate autumn with sweet and savory apple dishes paired with ciders, beers and wines. Brazil – Dig into South American cuisine and culture with the Land of the Palms’ finest fare. Food: Crispy Pork Belly with Black Beans, Tomato and Onions (GF) Pão de Queijo: Brazilian Cheese Bread (GF) Beverages: M.I.A. Beer Company Barbossa Black Beer, Doral, FL Frozen Caipirinha featuring LeBlon Cachaça

– Dig into South American cuisine and culture with the Land of the Palms’ finest fare. Canada – Take your taste buds to the Yukon, with delightful dishes, lagers and wines from the Great White North. Food: Canadian Cheddar Cheese and Bacon Soup served with a Pretzel Roll Le Cellier Wild Mushroom Beef Filet Mignon with Truffle-Butter Sauce (GF) Beverages: Collective Arts Brewing Blackberry Fruit Beer, Hamilton, Ontario Inniskillin Icewine Château des Charmes Merlot

– Take your taste buds to the Yukon, with delightful dishes, lagers and wines from the Great White North. China – Introduce your palate to a diverse variety of popular plates and potables from one of the world’s greatest cuisines! Food: Chicken Dumplings with Chinese Slaw Mongolian Beef Bao Bun Beverages: Jasmine Draft Beer Happy Peach: Peach Liqueur and Dark Rum Byejoe Punch: Chinese Bai Jiu Spirit, Lychee, Coconut and Pineapple Juice

– Introduce your palate to a diverse variety of popular plates and potables from one of the world’s greatest cuisines! Citrus Blossom – Treat your taste buds to the subtleties of lemon, orange and lime—turning delicious dishes even more delish! Food: Lobster Tail with Meyer Lemon Emulsion and Grilled Lemon (GF) Crispy Citrus Chicken with Orange Aïoli and Baby Greens (GF) Beverages: Orange Cream Shake in a Souvenir Orange Bird Sipper Cup (Non-alcoholic) Islamorada Beer Company Coconut Key Lime Ale, Fort Pierce, FL Orange Sunshine Wine Slushy

– Treat your taste buds to the subtleties of lemon, orange and lime—turning delicious dishes even more delish! Desserts & Champagne – What could be better than something sweet, followed by something bubbly? Food: Liquid Nitro Chocolate Cake Pops Liquid Nitro Chocolate Cake Pops with Crumbled Twix ® Chocolate Bars Liquid Nitro Chocolate Cake Pops with Crushed M&M’s ® Candies Beverages: Frozen S’mores (non-alcoholic) Moët & Chandon Impérial Brut, Champagne Dom Pérignon Brut, Champagne Veuve Clicquot Brut Rosé, Champagne Frozen S’mores with Whipped Cream Vodka

What could be better than something sweet, followed by something bubbly? Earth Eats Hosted by Impossible – Turn your taste buds upside down with a medley of flavors that add a delish twist to healthy, hearty fare! Food: Impossible™ Farmhouse Meatball with Lentil Bread, Spinach, Marinated Vegetables, and Creamy Herb Dressing (Plant-based) The Impossible™ Burger Slider with Wasabi Cream and spicy Asian Slaw on a Sesame Seed Bun (Plant-based) Chocolate Pudding Terrarium with Avocado Cream, Matcha Crumble, and Baby Herbs (Plant-based) (GF) Beverages: Bloomin’ Blueberry Lemon and Ginger Tea featuring Twinings of London® (non-alcoholic) Playalinda Brewing Company Violet Lemonade Ale, Titusville, FL Bloomin’ Blueberry Lemon and Ginger Tea featuring Twinings of London® with Tito’s Handmade Vodka served in a Mason Jar

Turn your taste buds upside down with a medley of flavors that add a delish twist to healthy, hearty fare! France – Fall in ooo-la-la-love with the classic cuisine and finest wines of France—bon appétit! Food: Tarte aux Oignons Caramelises et Chévre: Goat Cheese Tart with Caramelized Onions on a Flaky Pastry Crust Canard Confit à l’Orange: Braised Duck Confit à l’Orange with Mashed Sweet Potatoes Tarte Tropezienne, Coulis Framboise: Brioche Cake filled with Light Pastry Cream and Raspberry Coulis Beverages: Kronenbourg 1664 Pale Lager Draft VeRy Raspberry: Rosé Wine with Natural Raspberry Flavor Bordeaux, Merlot and Cabernet Blend, Château Tarin La Vie en Rose Frozen Slushy: Vodka, Grey Goose L’Orange, St. Germain Liqueur, White and Red Cranberry Juice

Fall in ooo-la-la-love with the classic cuisine and finest wines of France—bon appétit! Germany – Embark on an epicurean adventure to Deutschland, home of the heartiest food, drinks and appetites in the world! Food: Schinkennudeln: Pasta Gratin with Ham, Onions and Cheese Roast Bratwurst in a Prop and Peller ® Pretzel Roll Apple Strudel with Vanilla Sauce Beverages: Weihenstephaner Festbier Lager, Freising M.I.A. Brewing Hugo, Doral, FL Hacker-Pschorr Hefe Weisse Naturtüb Riesling

Embark on an epicurean adventure to Deutschland, home of the heartiest food, drinks and appetites in the world! Hawai’i – Traverse the Pacific for tropical flavors and island faves—sweet or savory, these mouthwatering morsels scream aloha! Food: Kalua Pork Slider with Sweet-and-Sour DOLE ® Pineapple Chutney and spicy Mayonnaise Teriyaki-glazed SPAM ® Hash with Potatoes, Peppers, Onions and spicy Mayonnaise Beverages: Maui Brewing Company Pineapple Mana Wheat, Kihei, HI Florida Orange Groves Sparkling Pineapple Wine, St. Petersburg, FL AULANI Sunrise: Vodka, DOLE ® Pineapple Juice, and Grenadine

Traverse the Pacific for tropical flavors and island faves—sweet or savory, these mouthwatering morsels scream aloha! Hops & Barley – Stay stateside for all-American craft beer, wines and the hottest tastes from coast-to-coast! Food: New England Lobster Roll: Warm Lobster with Fresh Herb Mayonnaise and Griddled Roll Southern Seafood Boil: Shrimp, Mussels, Crawfish, Potatoes, Corn, and Andouille Sausage Freshly Baked Carrot Cake and Cream Cheese Icing Beverages: North Coast Brewing Co. Blue Star Wheat, Fort Bragg, CA 3 Daughters Brewing A Wake Coffee Blonde Ale, St. Petersburg, FL Heavy Seas AmeriCannon APA, Baltimore, MD Angry Orchard Rosé Hard Cider, Walden, NY Mer Soleil Reserve Chardonnay, Santa Lucia Highlands Broadside Cabernet Sauvignon, Paso Robles

Stay stateside for all-American craft beer, wines and the hottest tastes from coast-to-coast! Islands of the Caribbean – Journey to the islands of the Caribbean, where the fusion of food and cultures create a melody in your mouth! Food: Ropa Vieja Empanada with Tomato Aïoli Jerk-spiced Chicken with Roasted Sweet Plantain Salad and Mango Chutney Yogurt (GF) Flancocho: Passion Fruit Cake with Coconut Flan Beverages: Red Stripe Lager Opici Family White Sangria Frozen Mojito

Journey to the islands of the Caribbean, where the fusion of food and cultures create a melody in your mouth! Italy – Mangiare… savor the simple elegance of cucina italiana, with some of the world’s best-loved food and wine. Food: Margherita: Rustic Italian Flatbread with Tomato Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese La Classica: Cheese Tortellini with Ricotta, Provolone, Fontina, Parmesan, Vodka Sauce, and Crispy Bacon Traditional Sicilian Cannoli: Crisp Pastry filled with Sweet Ricotta, Chocolate, and Candied Orange Beverages: Peroni Nastro Azzurro Pilsner Pinot Grigio, Terre Di Bacco Chianti, Gabbiano Prosecco, Terre Di Bacco Moscato Fior d’Arancio, Batasiolo Rosa Regale, Banfi Italian White Sangria with Prosecco Italian Red Sangria with Cabernet Sauvignon

Mangiare… savor the simple elegance of cucina italiana, with some of the world’s best-loved food and wine. Japan – Delight your appetite with sushi and other delish dishes as well as libations from the Land of the Rising Sun! Food: Tempura Donburi: Two pieces of Tempura Shrimp and Kakiage (Vegetable Tempura) with Tentsuyu Dipping Sauce served over Sushi Rice Frothy Ramen: Chilled Noodles and Dashi Broth topped with Egg White Froth Chirashi Sushi Flowerpot: Fresh-cut Salmon, Salmon Roe, and Spinach served over Sushi Rice with Furikake and topped with Poke Sauce Beverages: Kirin Draft Beer Strawberry Nigori Sake Furano Martini: Vodka, Lavender Syrup, and Yuzu Juice

Delight your appetite with sushi and other delish dishes as well as libations from the Land of the Rising Sun! Mac & Cheese Hosted by Boursin Cheese – Discover mac and cheese combos Mom never imagined! Food: Gourmet Macaroni and Cheese with Boursin ® Garlic and Fine Herbs Cheese topped with Herbed Panko Buffalo Chicken Macaroni and Cheese with Boursin ® Garlic and Fine Herbs Cheese Sauce topped with Carrots, Celery, and Blue Cheese Crumbles Lobster Macaroni and Cheese with Boursin ® Garlic and Fine Herbs Cheese Sauce and Lobster Cream topped with Herbed Panko Macaroni and Cheese with House-made Italian Sausage and Peppers (Plant-based) Beverages: Stiegl Brewery Radler Zitrone, Salzburg, Austria L’Ecole No. 41 Chenin Blanc Old Vines, Columbia Valley, WA Evolution by Sokol Blosser Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley, OR

Discover mac and cheese combos Mom never imagined! Mexico – Spice up your fiesta-lovin’ palate with some south-of-the-border history, culture and cuisine—olé! Food: Ribeye Taco: Ribeye Steak with Ranchera Salsa in a Corn Tortilla topped with Onions, Chives, and a Lime Wedge Pork Tostada: Fried Corn Tortilla topped with Chipotle Black Beans, Roasted Pork, Fresh Salsa Verde, Onions, and Cilantro Beverages: Mexican Craft Beer: Tulum Artisanal Lager crafted with Citrus notes and made with Mexican Caribbean Seawater Passion Rose Sangria: Red Wine, Rum, Rose Petal Liqueur, Passion Fruit Purée, and Lime Clásica Margarita: Tequila, Chile Poblano Liqueur, Lime Juice, and Agave Nectar with a Salt Rim Mango Smoky Margarita: Mango Purée, Mezcal, Applejack, Lime Juice, and Agave Nectar with a Tajín Chile-Lime Rim

Spice up your fiesta-lovin’ palate with some south-of-the-border history, culture and cuisine—olé! Morocco – Relish an inspired array of exotic flavors—this north African region is a mecca of intriguing cuisine. Food: Beef Kefta Pocket with Caramelized Onions, Garlic, and Spicy Tomato Concassée Spicy Hummus Fries with Cucumber, Tomatoes, Onions, Tzatziki, and Chipotle Sauce Chocolate Baklava: Rolled Phyllo Dough with Toasted Almonds and Dark Chocolate Sauce Beverages: Mediterranean Beer Kasbah Prestige Red Red Organic Sangria Mimosa Royale: Sparkling Wine and Orange Juice topped with Orange Liqueur

Relish an inspired array of exotic flavors—this north African region is a mecca of intriguing cuisine. Shimmering Sips – Get the party started—sample sweet treats and mimosas mixed with the perfect twist! Food: Shimmering Strawberry Soft-Serve in a Waffle Cone Banana Bread with Mixed Berry Compote (Plant-based) Beverages: Tropical Mimosa with Sparkling Wine and Passion Fruit, Orange, and Guava Juices Key Lime Mimosa with Key Lime Sparkling Wine and Cranberry Juice Blood Orange Mimosa with Sparkling Wine and Blood Orange Juice Banfi Rosa Regale Sparkling Red, Piedmont

Get the party started—sample sweet treats and mimosas mixed with the perfect twist! Wine & Dine featuring Festival Favorites – Sample festival favorite dishes, along with an elegant medley of wines hailing from the Golden State’s renowned vineyards. Food: Kielbasa and Potato Pierogi with Caramelized Onions and Sour Cream, Poland Seafood Fisherman’s Pie, Ireland Spanakopita, Greece Beverages: Forge Cellars Dry Riesling Classique, Seneca Lake Conundrum Red Blend, California tenshən Rhône Style White Blend, Central Coast Lang & Reed Wine Company Cabernet Franc, North Coast Frog’s Leap Zinfandel, Napa Valley Kurt Russell’s Gogi Wines Pinot Noir, Santa Rita Hills Bleu Spectrum: Blanc de Bleu Cuvée Mousseux with Boba Pearls Guinness Baileys Milkshake

Sample festival favorite dishes, along with an elegant medley of wines hailing from the Golden State’s renowned vineyards.

Guests will also find the following special menu items at existing food and beverage locations:

Funnel Cake Food Street Corn Funnel Cake topped with Roasted Corn, Cotija Cheese, Cilantro and Cumin Crema dusted with Paprika

Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Company Beverages The American Adventure Canada: Orange Splash: Frozen Lemon mixed with Orange Vodka Odyssey: Passion Flower: Frozen Passion Fruit and Tea infused with Lemon Vodka Future World East: Spring Berry Bliss: Frozen Strawberry and Coconut Syrup topped with Raspberry Vodka

Refreshment Outpost Food All-Beef Hot Dog with Chips Ice Cream Floats Served with your choice of Fountain Beverage Frozen Slushy Coca-Cola® or Minute Maid® Lemonade Frozen Slushy Coca-Cola® or Minute Maid® Lemonade in a Souvenir Spike The Bee Sipper Cup (non-alcoholic) Beverages: Assorted Soft Drinks Safari Amber Draft Bud Light Draft First Magnitude Brewing Lemon Hefeweizen, Gainesville, FL Old Elephant Foot IPA Draft Mango Starr: Mango Puree and Starr African Rum Outpost Lemonade: Frozen Minute Maid® Lemonade and Absolut Vodka Bud Light Seltzer

Refreshment Port Food: Traditional Poutine: French Fries, Beef Gravy, and Cheese Curds DOLE Whip® Pineapple Soft-Serve (Plant-based) Beverages: Assorted Soft Drinks DOLE Whip® Pineapple Soft-Serve with Parrot Bay Coconut Rum Dragon Berry Refresher featuring Bacardi Dragon Berry Rum Zing Zang Seasonal Bloody Mary featuring Absolut Vodka Bud Light Draft Short’s Brewing Company Starcut Ciders Squishy Hard Cider, Bellaire, MI Bud Light Seltzer

