Disney World’s 20th Anniversary Pin Trading Event Goes Virtual

Walt Disney World has announced that their 20th Anniversary Pin Trading Event will still be held this year, but will now be a virtual event.

What’s Happening:

Walt Disney World’s 20th Anniversary Disney Pin Trading Event

Instead, the event will happen online as a virtual event with new dates, which will be announced soon.

During the online event, Guests can purchase exclusive limited edition pins.

The virtual experience will also allow attendees to connect with other Guests and reminisce about 20 years of Disney Pin Trading.

Disney will announce more details as they become available.