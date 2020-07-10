“Hamilton” Director Thomas Kail and Jennifer Todd Sign Multi-Year Deal With 20th Century Fox TV

Thomas Kail, Director of Hamilton, and Producer Jennifer Todd have signed a multi-year deal with 20th Century Fox TV to develop programming for all platforms under Kail’s Old 320 Sycamore Pictures banner, according to Deadline:

What’s Happening:

Director of Hamilton, Memento, and Alice in Wonderland (2010) have teamed up to form a new television company that has already signed a multi-year deal with 20th Century Fox.

The new agreement will cover all television productions but will not include the new Disney+ production of Hamilton.

. Kail will continue to separately produce films under his Old 320 Sycamore Pictures banner and Todd will continue producing films under her own banner, Jennifer Todd Pictures, which has a first-look feature deal with MGM.

Kail has also already been under a previous deal with 20th Century Fox TV since 2016 following the production of the Emmy-award winning Grease: Live .

. He also previously directed the critically acclaimed FX Limited Series, Fosse/Verdon, and produced the upcoming Hulu We Are Freestyle Love Supreme.

