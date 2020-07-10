“Hamilton” Director Thomas Kail and Jennifer Todd Sign Multi-Year Deal With 20th Century Fox TV

Thomas Kail, Director of Hamilton, and Producer Jennifer Todd have signed a multi-year deal with 20th Century Fox TV to develop programming for all platforms under Kail’s Old 320 Sycamore Pictures banner, according to Deadline:
What’s Happening:
- Director of Hamilton (Now streaming on Disney+), Thomas Kail and Producer Jennifer Todd (Memento, Alice in Wonderland (2010)) have teamed up to form a new television company that has already signed a multi-year deal with 20th Century Fox.
- The new agreement will cover all television productions but will not include the new Disney+ production of Hamilton.
- Kail will continue to separately produce films under his Old 320 Sycamore Pictures banner and Todd will continue producing films under her own banner, Jennifer Todd Pictures, which has a first-look feature deal with MGM.
- Kail has also already been under a previous deal with 20th Century Fox TV since 2016 following the production of the Emmy-award winning Grease: Live.
- He also previously directed the critically acclaimed FX Limited Series, Fosse/Verdon, and produced the upcoming Hulu documentary We Are Freestyle Love Supreme.
What They’re Saying:
- Dana Walden, Chairman, Disney Television Studios and ABC Entertainment: “I was worried that my quote about the great Tommy Kail might seem hyperbolic, but everything I’m about to say about him is undeniably true, starting with: he’s a genius. Throughout our time working together, we’ve watched Tommy mount a masterful live television event with Grease: Live, for which he won an Emmy; then, he turned to the spectacular, multi-award winning drama, Fosse/Verdon. And, as Disney+ subscribers experienced last weekend, Tommy’s film version of his and Lin-Manuel Miranda’s breathtaking Hamilton is a masterpiece that will be celebrated by generations to come. Tommy’s incredible degree of perfectionism, high level of specificity and brilliant creative vision runs throughout all of these great projects. Craig Hunegs, Carolyn Cassidy and I feel so lucky to be partnering with Tommy and the very talented Jen Todd and we look forward to seeing what they do together.”
- Thomas Kail: “Jennifer and I have been looking to find a project together for years. Now, an even better thing happened: we have joined forces. This gives us the chance to find many projects to make together with ABC/Disney where Dana and her team have built an ideal landscape for us to work.”
- Jennifer Todd: “I am thrilled at the opportunity to partner with the brilliant Tommy Kail in a television company. The chance to work with him and bring new stories to the ABC/Disney platforms is a dream come true.”