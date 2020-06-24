“We Are Freestyle Love Supreme” to Debut on Hulu on July 17

After having its release date delayed, the Hulu documentary We Are Freestyle Love Supreme will now officially debut on the streamer on July 17.
Here we go! #WeAreFreestyleLoveSupreme premieres July 17 on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/NzUowHgruB
— Movement, Not a Moment – #YourAttentionPlease (@hulu) June 24, 2020
- The documentary film We Are Freestyle Love Supreme was previously scheduled to be released on Hulu on Friday, June 5th.
- On June 3rd, the film’s official Twitter account announced that they have pushed the release back to an unspecified date.
- The filmmakers and members of the group didn’t want to pull attention away from the Black Lives Matter movement.
- Freestyle Love Supreme was a group of performers who would do freestyle hip-hop shows that formed in 2003.
- Members of the group include Lin-Manuel Miranda, Thomas Kail, Christopher Jackson, and Anthony Veneziale.
