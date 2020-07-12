New Bird Show “Feathered Friends in Flight” Premieres at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Up! A Great Bird Adventure (formerly Flights of Wonder) was not on Disney World’s list of attractions that would be running when Disney’s Animal Kingdom reopened, but today we discovered that a modified performance has started. It’s not listed in the app, but Guests will find a sign outside listing show times if the show is running during their visit. The new experience is called Feathered Friends in Flight.

1 of 3

Like other theater experiences, the bench seating seats every-other-row with blocked spaces to parties six-feet apart in all directions.

The characters from Pixar’s Up are not included in the new show, but there are audience participation moments that don’t require Guests to touch birds or objects. An example is an air pump that one of the hosts puts on the floor and a volunteer gets to step on it, shooting a grape into the air as a bird flies by and grabs their treat.

Another volunteer moment involves an adult making a hoop with their arms and a bird will fly through it.

Birds in the show include hornbills, owls, eagles, ravens, parrots and more as the hosts edutain and educate as only Disney can.

The new Feathered Friends in Flight show is a fun way for Guests at Disney’s Animal Kingdom to escape the heat for a thirty-minute show starring some incredible birds. We recommend checking it out on your next visit to the Walt Disney World Resort.