ESPN’s “The Jump” Airs from Walt Disney World as NBA Prepares to Tip Off at ESPN Wide World of Sports

ESPN’s NBA news show The Jump aired from Walt Disney World today, inside the NBA bubble, as the league prepares to tip off the remainder of its season from the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex later this month.
- Rachel Nichols, the show’s host, led the show from the Walt Disney World Resort, inside the NBA Florida Campus.
- Nichols shared a look at her hotel room, as well as her MagicBand and the wristband she received after her first required COVID-19 test as a resident of that NBA bubble.
- Nichols also highlighted the increased cleaning protocols Walt Disney World is employing at this time.
- Nichols and the team also discussed some of the activities NBA stars have been enjoying in the bubble, including fishing, cornhole and more.
- The show will continue to air from the resort as we get closer to the restart of the NBA season.
- Nichols will host the show from her hotel, using a TVU App on her iPad that she will operate herself while observing the NBA’s mandatory seven-day quarantine in her room all week.
- The Jump generally airs at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN and the ESPN App, Monday through Friday.
More on the NBA season at Walt Disney World:
- The NBA season will continue its season at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex beginning on July 30.
- The 22 participating teams will be the eight teams in each conference with the highest current winning percentages and the six teams that are currently within six games of the eighth seed in either conference.
- Each participating team plays eight “seeding games,” as selected from its remaining regular-season matchups.
- At the conclusion of the seeding games, the seven teams in each conference with the highest combined winning percentages across regular-season games and seeding games will be the first through seventh seeds for the NBA Playoffs for that conference.
- The NBA’s standard playoff tiebreaker procedures will be used to break any ties on the basis of winning percentage.
- Once the 16-team playoff field is set, the NBA Playoffs will proceed in a traditional conference-based format with four rounds and best-of-seven series in each round.
- The 2020 NBA Finals will end no later than October 13.