ESPN’s “The Jump” Airs from Walt Disney World as NBA Prepares to Tip Off at ESPN Wide World of Sports

ESPN’s NBA news show The Jump aired from Walt Disney World today, inside the NBA bubble, as the league prepares to tip off the remainder of its season from the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex later this month.

Rachel Nichols, the show’s host, led the show from the Walt Disney World Resort, inside the NBA Florida Campus.

Nichols shared a look at her hotel room, as well as her MagicBand and the wristband she received after her first required COVID-19 test as a resident of that NBA bubble.

Nichols also highlighted the increased cleaning protocols Walt Disney World is employing at this time.

Nichols and the team also discussed some of the activities NBA stars have been enjoying in the bubble, including fishing, cornhole and more.

The show will continue to air from the resort as we get closer to the restart of the NBA season.

Nichols will host the show from her hotel, using a TVU App on her iPad that she will operate herself while observing the NBA’s mandatory seven-day quarantine in her room all week.

The Jump generally airs at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN and the ESPN App, Monday through Friday.

More on the NBA season at Walt Disney World: