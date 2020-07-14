“Mythbusters” Cast Member and “Star Wars” Model Maker Grant Imahara Passes Away at 49

by | Jul 14, 2020 9:00 AM Pacific Time

Mythbusters and Star Wars fans have lost one of their own this week, as we learned about the unfortunate passing of model-maker and technician Grant Imahara, who worked at Lucasfilm’s in-house visual effects department Industrial Light & Magic for years before going on to have a career as a television host and performer.

Present at ILM during the creation of all three Star Wars prequels, Grant Imahara controlled the on-set movements of the famous droid R2-D2 in Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace, Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones, and Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith.

What’s happening:

  • Grant Imahara, a former cast member of Discovery’s Mythbusters and an Industrial Light & Magic modeler and animatronics technician who contributed to all three Star Wars prequels, has passed away at the age of 49 due to a brain aneurysm.
  • Imahara also co-hosted the Netflix series White Rabbit Project, appeared as Hikaru Sulu in the fan-created webseries Star Trek Continues, and while working at ILM also provided visual effects for the films The Lost World: Jurassic Park, The Matrix Reloaded, Galaxy Quest, A.I. Artificial Intelligence, and more.
  • He also worked at Lucasfilm’s THX theater standardization division, was a member of the Star Wars costuming fan organization known as the 501st Legion, and had an in-universe company named after him: Imaharatronics.

What they’re saying:

  • Mythbusters star Adam Savage: “I’m at a loss. No words. I’ve been part of two big families with Grant Imahara over the last 22 years. Grant was a truly brilliant engineer, artist and performer, but also just such a generous, easygoing, and gentle PERSON. Working with Grant was so much fun. I’ll miss my friend.”
  • Mythbusters co-star Kari Byron: “Heartbroken and in shock tonight. We were just talking on the phone. This isn’t real.”
  • Discovery: "We are heartbroken to hear this sad news about Grant. He was an important part of our Discovery family and a really wonderful man. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family."
  • Industrial Light & Magic: “We’re still processing and likely will be for some time. Grant was an amazing talent and forever an ILMer. Tonight our thoughts are with his family and friends.”

 
 
