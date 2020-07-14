“Mythbusters” Cast Member and “Star Wars” Model Maker Grant Imahara Passes Away at 49

Mythbusters and Star Wars fans have lost one of their own this week, as we learned about the unfortunate passing of model-maker and technician Grant Imahara, who worked at Lucasfilm’s in-house visual effects department Industrial Light & Magic for years before going on to have a career as a television host and performer.

Present at ILM during the creation of all three Star Wars prequels, Grant Imahara controlled the on-set movements of the famous droid R2-D2 in Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace, Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones, and Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith.

Grant Imahara, a former cast member of Discovery’s Mythbusters and an Industrial Light & Magic modeler and animatronics technician who contributed to all three Star Wars prequels, has passed away at the age of 49 due to a brain aneurysm.

