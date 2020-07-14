“Mythbusters” Cast Member and “Star Wars” Model Maker Grant Imahara Passes Away at 49

Mythbusters and Star Wars fans have lost one of their own this week, as we learned about the unfortunate passing of model-maker and technician Grant Imahara, who worked at Lucasfilm’s in-house visual effects department Industrial Light & Magic for years before going on to have a career as a television host and performer.
Present at ILM during the creation of all three Star Wars prequels, Grant Imahara controlled the on-set movements of the famous droid R2-D2 in Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace, Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones, and Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith.
What’s happening:
- Grant Imahara, a former cast member of Discovery’s Mythbusters and an Industrial Light & Magic modeler and animatronics technician who contributed to all three Star Wars prequels, has passed away at the age of 49 due to a brain aneurysm.
- Imahara also co-hosted the Netflix series White Rabbit Project, appeared as Hikaru Sulu in the fan-created webseries Star Trek Continues, and while working at ILM also provided visual effects for the films The Lost World: Jurassic Park, The Matrix Reloaded, Galaxy Quest, A.I. Artificial Intelligence, and more.
- He also worked at Lucasfilm’s THX theater standardization division, was a member of the Star Wars costuming fan organization known as the 501st Legion, and had an in-universe company named after him: Imaharatronics.
What they’re saying:
- Mythbusters star Adam Savage: “I’m at a loss. No words. I’ve been part of two big families with Grant Imahara over the last 22 years. Grant was a truly brilliant engineer, artist and performer, but also just such a generous, easygoing, and gentle PERSON. Working with Grant was so much fun. I’ll miss my friend.”
- Mythbusters co-star Kari Byron: “Heartbroken and in shock tonight. We were just talking on the phone. This isn’t real.”
- Discovery: "We are heartbroken to hear this sad news about Grant. He was an important part of our Discovery family and a really wonderful man. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family."
- Industrial Light & Magic: “We’re still processing and likely will be for some time. Grant was an amazing talent and forever an ILMer. Tonight our thoughts are with his family and friends.”