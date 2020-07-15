Disney Names Jill Estorino As President and Managing Director for Disney Parks, Experience and Products International

Disney has named Jill Estorino as President and Managing Director for Disney Parks, Experiences and Products International following today’s news that Michael Colglazier has left the role to become CEO of Virgin Galactic.

What’s Happening:

Earlier today, it was announced that Disney Executive Michael Colglazier has left Disney

Disney has promoted Jill Estorino to his former position as President and Managing Director for Disney Parks, Experiences and Products International where she will oversee Hong Kong Disneyland Tokyo Disney Resort Shanghai Disney Resort Disneyland Paris

Jill Estorino has been with Disney for twenty-nine-years and was most recently Executive Vice President, Global Marketing and Sales for Disney Parks, Experiences and Products.

Estorino also sits on the board of directors of the Association of National Advertisers, lending her time to its #SeeHer advisory board and the board of directors for Hong Kong Disneyland.

