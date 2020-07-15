Disney Names Jill Estorino As President and Managing Director for Disney Parks, Experience and Products International

Disney has named Jill Estorino as President and Managing Director for Disney Parks, Experiences and Products International following today’s news that Michael Colglazier has left the role to become CEO of Virgin Galactic.
What’s Happening:
- Earlier today, it was announced that Disney Executive Michael Colglazier has left Disney to become CEO of Virgin Galactic.
- Disney has promoted Jill Estorino to his former position as President and Managing Director for Disney Parks, Experiences and Products International where she will oversee Hong Kong Disneyland, Tokyo Disney Resort with the Oriental Land Company, Shanghai Disney Resort and Disneyland Paris.
- Jill Estorino has been with Disney for twenty-nine-years and was most recently Executive Vice President, Global Marketing and Sales for Disney Parks, Experiences and Products.
- Estorino also sits on the board of directors of the Association of National Advertisers, lending her time to its #SeeHer advisory board and the board of directors for Hong Kong Disneyland.
What They’re Saying:
- Josh D’Amaro, Chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products: “Jill is known as an innovative and dynamic leader, and she’ll bring her nearly 30 years of Disney experience to guide our international parks into the future.”
- Jill Estorino: “I am excited for the opportunity to once again work more closely with our teams in Europe and Asia and to share Disney Magic with Guests and fans throughout the world.”