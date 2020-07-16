Walt Disney World Announces Stitch’s Great Escape, Primeval Whirl, and Rivers Of Light: We Are One Closed Permanently, Will Not Return

by | Jul 16, 2020 1:39 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Walt Disney World park-goers may have noticed some stagnant operations over the last few days, and even long before the parks even closed for the COVID-19 pandemic. Park fans also know the term “seasonal operations” also seems to lock in the fate of an attraction that will likely soon disappear. Today, it was confirmed what many already saw coming that Primeval Whirl, Stitch’s Great Escape, and Rivers of Light: We Are One will not be returning.

What’s Happening:

  • Earlier today, Walt Disney World announced that three attractions (that were already not being offered) are now permanently closed.
  • Walt Disney World recently began their phased reopening process, with Disney’s Animal Kingdom opening to guests again on July 11th.
  • Many park guests noticed that not only was Primeval Whirl standing but not operating, it wasn’t even listed on the park maps.
  • Before the park closed for the COVID-19 Pandemic, Primeval Whirl was already running a sporadic operation, closed more often than it was open, and had been for quite a while.
  • Rivers of Light: We Are One was the nighttime spectacular for the park, which was already expected not to be running due to new social distancing restrictions at the park, as no other evening performances (Fantasmic!, Happily Ever After, Epcot Forever) would be taking place.
  • However, it was decided today that this would be a permanent decision, and Rivers of Light: We Are One will not return. There has already been a lot of controversy and negativity surrounding this show, having never met the grand expectations that were set for it ahead of its original version and debut several years ago before being altered to the show we knew today.
  • Lastly, over at the Magic Kingdom, Stitch’s Great Escape, which had been officially relegated to “Seasonal” status (meaning it only operates at peak times, such as Winter Holidays and Spring Breaks) a few years back, has been permanently closed.
  • The permanent closure of Stitch’s Great Escape is easily the least surprising of the three announcements, especially considering the sign had been changed, the lobby turned into a character meet and greet location, and peak seasons came and went without the attraction opening its doors.
  • As for Stitch himself, guests can now find him at the Rockettower Plaza Stage waving to fans as they walk by.
  • At this time, Disney has released no information on what will replace these attractions.
 
 
