Walt Disney World Announces Stitch’s Great Escape, Primeval Whirl, and Rivers Of Light: We Are One Closed Permanently, Will Not Return

Walt Disney World park-goers may have noticed some stagnant operations over the last few days, and even long before the parks even closed for the COVID-19 pandemic. Park fans also know the term “seasonal operations” also seems to lock in the fate of an attraction that will likely soon disappear. Today, it was confirmed what many already saw coming that Primeval Whirl, Stitch’s Great Escape, and Rivers of Light: We Are One will not be returning.

What’s Happening: