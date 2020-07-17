Disney Releases New Artwork and Room Floor Plans for Disney Vacation Club Tower Coming to Disneyland Hotel

Disney has filed full details for the Disneyland Hotel Disney Vacation Club tower in a public document, which contains room floor plans and a new artist rendering of the L-shaped tower from Walnut Street.
What’s Happening:
- The City of Anaheim has published a document that contains more details on Disney’s plans to build a Disney Vacation Club tower at the Disneyland Hotel.
- The staff of the Planning and Building Department have approved these plans, which will go before the Planning Commission on Monday, July 20th.
- Among the highlights of the 1,605 page document is a new artist rendering of the tower as Guests will see it from Walnut Street.
- The document includes floor plans for five different types of rooms in the 350 room tower, which includes a pod, studio, 1-bedroom lock-off, 2-bedroom, and both floors of a grand villa.