Disney+ has shared not one, but two sneak peek clips of their upcoming original series, Marvel’s 616 ahead of tomorrow’s [email protected] panel.
What’s Happening:
- Disney+ has shared two exclusive sneak peek clips from the upcoming new original anthology docuseries, Marvel’s 616.
- Kicking things off is a clip from episode 2 “Higher, Further, Faster” directed by actor/director Gillian Jacobs.
- Jacobs’ chapter shines a light on the trailblazing women of Marvel Comics and how they found ways to tell stories of representation and inclusion.
- The second clip is from the Paul Scheer-directed fourth episode titled “Lost and Found.”
- Scheer shares his eye-opening and hilarious journey to discover the forgotten characters of Marvel Comics.
- Individually, each documentary in this series tells a compelling story that brings its filmmaker's vision to life.
About Marvel’s 616:
- Marvel’s 616 explores how Marvel’s rich legacy of stories, characters and creators exist within the world outside your window. Each documentary, helmed by a unique filmmaker, explores the intersections of storytelling, pop culture, and fandom within the Marvel Universe.
- Films in this anthology series will cover topics including Marvel’s world-spanning artists, the trailblazing women of Marvel Comics, discovering the “forgotten” characters of Marvel, and much more.
Creative Team:
- Marvel’s 616 is produced by Marvel New Media with Supper Club.
- Executive produced by:
- Joe Quesada
- Shane Rahmani
- Stephen Wacker
- John Cerilli
- Harry Go
- Sarah Amos
- Jason Sterman (Supper Club)
- Brian McGinn (Supper Club)
- David Gelb (Supper Club)
More Marvel:
- Tune in on Thursday, July 23, 1:00 pm PT for the virtual [email protected] panel “A Look Inside Marvel’s 616.” Jacobs, Scheer, executive producers Sarah Amos and Jason Sterman and moderator Angélique Roché discuss the making of this new Disney+ original docuseries.