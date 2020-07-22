Disney+ has shared not one, but two sneak peek clips of their upcoming original series, Marvel’s 616 ahead of tomorrow’s [email protected] panel.

What’s Happening:

Disney+ has shared two exclusive sneak peek clips from the upcoming new original anthology docuseries, Marvel’s 616 .

Kicking things off is a clip from episode 2 “Higher, Further, Faster” directed by actor/director Gillian Jacobs.

Jacobs’ chapter shines a light on the trailblazing women of Marvel Comics and how they found ways to tell stories of representation and inclusion.

The second clip is from the Paul Scheer-directed fourth episode titled “Lost and Found.”

Scheer shares his eye-opening and hilarious journey to discover the forgotten characters of Marvel Comics.

Individually, each documentary in this series tells a compelling story that brings its filmmaker's vision to life.

About Marvel’s 616:

Marvel’s 616 explores how Marvel’s rich legacy of stories, characters and creators exist within the world outside your window. Each documentary, helmed by a unique filmmaker, explores the intersections of storytelling, pop culture, and fandom within the Marvel Universe.

Films in this anthology series will cover topics including Marvel’s world-spanning artists, the trailblazing women of Marvel Comics, discovering the “forgotten” characters of Marvel, and much more.

Creative Team:

Marvel’s 616 is produced by Marvel New Media with Supper Club.

is produced by Marvel New Media with Supper Club. Executive produced by: Joe Quesada Shane Rahmani Stephen Wacker John Cerilli Harry Go Sarah Amos Jason Sterman (Supper Club) Brian McGinn (Supper Club) David Gelb (Supper Club)



More Marvel:

Tune in on Thursday, July 23, 1:00 pm PT for the virtual [email protected] panel Marvel’s 616.” Jacobs, Scheer, executive producers Sarah Amos and Jason Sterman and moderator Angélique Roché discuss the making of this new Disney+ original docuseries.