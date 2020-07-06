Marvel Sets Panel Lineup for [email protected]

by | Jul 6, 2020 12:43 PM Pacific Time

Tags:

Unfortunately, fan will not be able to attend San Diego Comic-Con this year due to COVID-19, but that doesn’t mean they won’t be able to enjoy some very entertaining panels. Marvel has announced their programming lineup for [email protected]

  • [email protected], a virtual version of the popular annual event, will run from July 23-26.
  • Marvel has announced three panels for the virtual event:
  • Disney+ / Marvel's 616 : Thursday, July 23, 1:00 PM PT
    • Marvel’s 616 explores how Marvel’s rich legacy of stories, characters and creators exist within the “world outside your window.” Each documentary, helmed by a unique filmmaker, explores the intersections of storytelling, pop culture and fandom within the Marvel Universe. Join directors Gillian Jacobs, Paul Scheer and executive producers Sarah Amos and Jason Sterman as they discuss the making of this Disney+ original anthology series with moderator Angélique Roché.

Marvel HQ logo

  • MARVEL HQ: Thursday, July 23, 4:00 PM PST
    • This is the destination for all our young Marvel fans (and their families)! Check out everything Marvel HQ has to offer about your favorite Super Heroes, with a comics read-along, an epic Lego battle, and a behind-the-scenes look at our animated series, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Maximum Venom. And grab some paper and a crayon because we’re going to draw that symbiote baddie together in Marvel Draw!

X of Swords teaser image

  • Marvel Comics: Next Big Thing: Friday, July 24, 11:00 AM PST
    • Join Marvel Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski as he breaks down all the latest and greatest coming from the House of Ideas with some of Marvel’s most epic creators! Tom Brevoort, Al Ewing and Dan Slott will dive into the cosmic calamity coming to Earth’s Mightiest Heroes in the pages of EMPYRE! An army is gathering in the latest X-Men crossover event, X OF SWORDS, and Jordan White, Tini Howard and Gerry Duggan have all the juicy details! Nick Lowe, Nick Spencer and Mark Bagley will discuss the landmark AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #850 ushering in the return of the Green Goblin! Plus Nick Lowe rejoins the panel to discuss the return of the classic Marvel character, Werewolf by Night, with creators Taboo and Ben Jackendoff!!

More on [email protected]:

  • Panels will instead be streamed online for free.
  • Disney Television Studios has set a lineup of panels headlined by hit animated series like The Simpsons, Family Guy and Bob’s Burgers.
  • Additionally, Hulu has announced a slate of virtual panels featuring the cast and creators of upcoming Marvel horror series Helstrom, along with newly released animated series Solar Opposites and Crossing Swords this July.
  • FX has also set panels for popular series Archer and What We Do in the Shadows.
 
 
