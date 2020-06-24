Earlier this year in April, officials behind San Diego Comic-Con announced that the annual gathering would be cancelled due to COVID-19. In its place will be virtual festival featuring offerings as part of “[email protected]” and earlier today, Hulu announced that three of their original series will be participating in several virtual panels.

What’s Happening:

Hulu [email protected] Be sure to check out virtual panels featuring the cast and creators of our upcoming horror series Helstrom , along with newly released animated series Solar Opposites and Crossing Swords this July. Panel timing and details are anticipated to be coming soon.

follows Daimon (Tom Austen) and Ana Helstrom (Sydney Lemmon), and their complicated dynamic, as they track down the worst of humanity — each with their own attitude and skills. Helstrom is created for television and executive produced by Paul Zbyszewski along with Karim Zreik and Jeph Loeb. Helstrom is co-produced by Marvel Television and ABC Signature Studios, part of Disney Television Studios.

centers around a team of four aliens who escape their exploding home world only to crash land into a move-in ready home in suburban America. They are evenly split on whether Earth is awful or awesome. Korvo (Justin Roiland) and Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone) only see the pollution, crass consumerism, and human frailty while Terry (Thomas Middleditch) and Jesse (Mary Mack) love humans and all their TV, junk food and fun stuff. Their mission: protect the Pupa, a living super computer that will one day evolve into its true form, consume them and terraform the Earth. Justin Roiland and Mike McMahan are co-creators of Solar Opposites. The executive producers and writers are Justin Roiland, Mike McMahan and Josh Bycel. Solar Opposites is produced by 20th Century Fox Television for Hulu.