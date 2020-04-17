San Diego Comic-Con 2020 Cancelled Due to COVID-19

San Diego Comic Convention, the organizers behind the annual pop culture celebration, have announced that there will be no San Diego Comic-Con in 2020 due to the spread of COVID-19. Instead, the event will return to the San Diego Convention Center from July 22-25, 2021.

San Diego Comic-Con 2020 was scheduled to take place July 23-26 at the San Diego Convention Center.

The cancellation maks the first time in the 50-year history of San Diego Comic-Con that the year will pas without the event taking place.

Individuals who purchased badges for Comic-Con 2020 will have the option to request a refund or transfer their badges to Comic-Con 2021.

All 2020 badge holders will receive an email within the next week with instructions.

Exhibitors will be given the same option and will also receive an email.

onPeak, Comic-Con’s official hotel affiliate, will also be cancelling all hotel reservations and refunding all deposits made through them.

Additionally, WonderCon Anaheim, which was originally going to be postponed to a later date, has also been cancelled and will return to the Anaheim Convention Center from March 26-28, 2021.

In addition to cancelling their conventions, Comic-Con has to delay their renovation of Balboa Park’s Federal Building which was planned to be completed for the grand opening of the Comic-Con Museum in the summer of 2021.

What they’re saying: