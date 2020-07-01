Just because fans won’t be able to attend San Diego Comic-Con this year, doesn’t mean they won’t get to experience panels for their favorite FX shows. The network has announced panels for Archer and What We Do in the Shadows for [email protected]

On Friday, July 24 at 5 PM PT, [email protected] will host a panel for the hit animated series Archer .

. The panel will be moderated by Casey Willis and will include: Aisha Tyler Chris Parnell Judy Greer Lucky Yates Amber Nash

The 11th season of Archer will premiere on FX later this year.

And on Saturday, July 25 at 5 PM PT, [email protected] will host a panel for What We Do in the Shadows .

. The panel will be moderated by Haley Joel Osment and will include: Kayvan Novak Matt Berry Natasia Demetriou Mark Proksch Harvey Guillen Pauls Simms Stefani Robinson

What We Do in the Shadows was recently renewed for a third season

