Just because fans won’t be able to attend San Diego Comic-Con this year, doesn’t mean they won’t get to experience panels for their favorite FX shows. The network has announced panels for Archer and What We Do in the Shadows for [email protected]
experience #SDCC from the comfort of your own couch. @archerfxx and @theshadowsfx panels are coming to #comicconathome this july 24/25 pic.twitter.com/fWyWTp3w4o
— FX Networks (@FXNetworks) July 1, 2020
- On Friday, July 24 at 5 PM PT, [email protected] will host a panel for the hit animated series Archer.
- The panel will be moderated by Casey Willis and will include:
- Aisha Tyler
- Chris Parnell
- Judy Greer
- Lucky Yates
- Amber Nash
- The 11th season of Archer will premiere on FX later this year.
- And on Saturday, July 25 at 5 PM PT, [email protected] will host a panel for What We Do in the Shadows.
- The panel will be moderated by Haley Joel Osment and will include:
- Kayvan Novak
- Matt Berry
- Natasia Demetriou
- Mark Proksch
- Harvey Guillen
- Pauls Simms
- Stefani Robinson
- What We Do in the Shadows was recently renewed for a third season at FX.
More on [email protected]:
- [email protected] will run from July 23-26 and comes as a result of San Diego Comic-Con cancelling their 2020 event due to the spread of COVID-19.
- Panels will instead be streamed online for free.
- Disney Television Studios has set a lineup of panels headlined by hit animated series like The Simpsons, Family Guy and Bob’s Burgers.
- Additionally, Hulu has announced a slate of virtual panels featuring the cast and creators of upcoming Marvel horror series Helstrom, along with newly released animated series Solar Opposites and Crossing Swords this July.
- Hulu’s panel timing and details are anticipated to be coming soon.