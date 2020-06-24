Disney Television Studios Sets Panels for [email protected]

by | Jun 24, 2020 1:42 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , , ,

Disney Television Studios has set their panel lineup for next month’s [email protected], this year’s virtual edition of San Diego Comic-Con, according to Deadline.

  • [email protected] will run from July 23-26 and comes as a result of San Diego Comic-Con cancelling their 2020 event due to the spread of COVID-19.
  • Panels will instead be streamed online for free.
  • Disney Television Studios has set a lineup of panels headlined by hit animated series like The Simpsons, Family Guy and Bob’s Burgers.
  • The complete lineup includes:
    • A CONVERSATION WITH NATHAN FILLION  – Showrunner Alexi Hawley (The Rookie) talks with Nathan Fillion about his career in film and television. With special appearances by Joss Whedon, Alan Tudyk, Gina Torres, Mekia Cox, Molly Quinn, Seamus Dever and Jon Huertas.
    • AMERICAN DAD! – Ever wanted to learn how to draw one of your favorite AD! characters?  Now is your chance, join show Supervising Director Brent Woods as he teaches the cast and executive producers how to draw Roger! Grab a sketchbook & pens and learn to draw everyone’s favorite alien alongside Rachael MacFarlane (Hayley), Wendy Schaal (Francine), Scott Grimes (Steve),Dee Bradley Baker (Klaus) and EPs Nic Wegener and Joe Chandler as they chat about the current season and look toward the series’ 300th episode airing on TBS this fall.
    • BLESS THE HARTS – Join the Harts, in quarantine of course, for a Paint & Sip!  Watch Kristen Wiig (Jenny Hart), Maya Rudolph (Betty Hart), Ike Barinholtz (Wayne Edwards), Jillian Bell (Violet Hart) and Fortune Feimster (Brenda) with executive producers Phil Lord, Chris Miller and Andy Bobrow  try to re-create Bless The Harts characters while chatting about their favorite moments from season one, what they’re looking forward to in season two on FOX this Fall and how they’ve kept busy during quarantine while drinking the show’s favorite drink – boxed wine!
    • BOB’S BURGERS – The Emmy Award-winning animated FOX series Bob’s Burgers invites fans into their homes for a virtual panel with all of the laughs and surprises they generally bring to the Indigo Ballroom. Creator and executive producer Loren Bouchard will break news about the upcoming season, and the always entertaining cast including H. Jon Benjamin, John Roberts, Kristen Schaal, Eugene Mirman, Dan Mintz and Larry Murphy will have you howling with laughter with never-before-seen footage, followed by a lively panel discussion and fan Q&A.
    • DUNCANVILLE – Join executive producers Mike & Julie Scully, executive producer and star, Amy Poehler, along with stars Ty Burrell, Riki Lindhome, Joy Osmanski, Yassir Lester, Betsy Sodaro and guest stars Rashida Jones and Wiz Khalifa for an exclusive first look at the upcoming second season; returning next Spring on FOX.
    • FAMILY GUY – Join cast Seth MacFarlane, Alex Borstein, Mila Kunis, Seth Green and executive producers Rich Appel, Alec Sulkin and Kara Vallow from FOX’s hit animated comedy Family Guy as we celebrate 350 episodes with a virtual table read! After, we’ll take a look back at some of our favorite moments from the last 18 seasons, plus a special sneak peek at the hilarity and hi-jinx coming up in our 19th season premiering this fall on FOX!
    • HOOPS – The star-studded voice cast of Hoops, a new adult animated series for Netflix  launching this summer from 20th Century Fox Television, gathered for an irreverent-in-the-best-way conversation about coming together to make this show that follows a foul-mouthed high school basketball coach who is sure he’ll hit the big leagues if he can only turn his terrible team around. Voice stars Jake Johnson, Rob Riggle, Ron Funches, Natasha Leggero, Cleo King and A.D. Miles join creator and executive producer Ben Hoffman and moderator/ guest voice star Max Greenfield for a truly wild and hilarious Q&A. Fans will be treated to an exclusive first look at footage from the premiere episode.  Hoops comes from writer-comedian Ben Hoffman, Phil Lord and Chris Miller, with animation produced by Bento Box.
    • NEXT – Coming to FOX in Fall 2020, NEXT arrives at [email protected] with a sneak peek of the thrilling opening scene of the propulsive, fact-based thriller about the emergence of a deadly, rogue artificial intelligence that combines pulse-pounding action with an examination of how technology is invading our lives and transforming us in ways we don’t yet understand. NEXT stars John Slattery as a Silicon Valley pioneer, who teams with cybercrime agent Fernanda Andrade, to fight a villain unlike anything we’ve ever seen.  Panelists will include creator and executive producer Manny Coto , John Slattery, Fernanda Andrade, Michael Mosley , Jason Butler Harner and Eve Harlow for a fascinating conversation about the new series and how AI and technology infiltrates all of our lives, moderated by Thrillist’s Esther Zuckerman.
    • THE SIMPSONS – They’ll never stop The Simpsons!…from appearing at Comic-Con; this time on zoom. Join Al Jean, Matt Selman, David Silverman, Carolyn Omine, Mike B. Anderson and moderator Yeardley Smith. Find out how the show has surmounted social distancing and turbulent times en route to season 32!
    • SOLAR OPPOSITES – Your favorite Shlorpians are getting together for Comic-Con at Home!  As Hulu’s most-watched original comedy premiere to date, Solar Opposites centers around a team of four aliens who escape their exploding home world only to crash land into a move-in ready home in suburban America. They are evenly split on whether Earth is awful or awesome, while protecting the Pupa, a living super computer that will one day evolve into its true form, consume them and terraform the Earth… Join Justin Roiland (“Korvo”), Thomas Middleditch (“Terry”), Sean Giambrone (“Yumyulack”), Mary Mack (“Jesse”) and executive producers Mike McMahan and Josh Bycel for all things Solar Opposites including an exclusive clip from the upcoming second season!
    • STUMPTOWN –  Based on the graphic novel series, Stumptown is returning to ABC for a highly anticipated season two. Stars Cobie Smulders, Jake Johnson and Michael Ealy will be joined by executive producers Jason Richman, David Bernad, Ruben Fleischer and graphic novel author Greg Rucka to answer your burning questions and discuss the cliffhangers from last season’s finale plus all the action in store for the upcoming season.
  • Dates and times for each panel will be announced at a later date.
 
 
