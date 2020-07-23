Disney’s Hollywood Studios to Debut Adjusted Rise of the Resistance Virtual Queue Procedures Starting July 24th

Walt Disney World has made an adjustment to their virtual queue for Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance. Now guests will have the opportunity to enter the queue at 10am or 2pm on the day they visit the park.

What’s Happening:

Even with limited attendance, individual attractions also have to operate at a lower capacity, requiring extra space between groups in queues and on attraction vehicles.

Good to Know:

To have the best chance of getting into the queue, guests will need to have the My Disney Experience app

Once logged in, select “Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance Virtual Queue” on the home screen. Guests will be able to view the current status and next steps for joining the virtual queue.

The app will indicate when there is no availability for a specific distribution time. Some guests may join backup groups.

Guests who link their group’s tickets to the My Disney Experience account can enroll everyone in the virtual queue at the same time.

In order to give as many guests as possible the opportunity to join the Resistance, each guest can enter the virtual queue no more than once per day.

Guests will be notified via the app, when their boarding group has been called. They’ll have up to one hour from the time of notification to go to the attraction entrance.

Please note that joining the virtual queue does not guarantee the ability to experience Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance.

While waiting for their virtual queue group to be called, guests can enjoy other experiences at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.