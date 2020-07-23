“Spider-Man: Far From Home” Sequel Swings Back to Former “Avatar 2” Date

With Disney shifting the release dates for their upcoming slate of films today, Sony has decided to swing the Spider-Man: Far From Home sequel release as well. The upcoming addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be pushed back a month to December 17, 2021, according to Deadline.

The next Spider-Man film was previously set to be released on November 5, 2021.

With Disney moving the long-awaited Avatar 2 from December 17, 2021 to December 16, 2022, Sony decided to move their film into the holiday season release date.

The film will of course be a co-production between Disney and Sony, as has been the case for the previous two Spider-Man films.

While we don’t yet know the name of the next Spidey movie, we do know Tom Holland will return as the web-slinger.

