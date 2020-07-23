“Spider-Man: Far From Home” Sequel Swings Back to Former “Avatar 2” Date

With Disney shifting the release dates for their upcoming slate of films today, Sony has decided to swing the Spider-Man: Far From Home sequel release as well. The upcoming addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be pushed back a month to December 17, 2021, according to Deadline.
- The next Spider-Man film was previously set to be released on November 5, 2021.
- With Disney moving the long-awaited Avatar 2 from December 17, 2021 to December 16, 2022, Sony decided to move their film into the holiday season release date.
- The film will of course be a co-production between Disney and Sony, as has been the case for the previous two Spider-Man films.
- While we don’t yet know the name of the next Spidey movie, we do know Tom Holland will return as the web-slinger.
More changes to Disney’s schedule:
Studio Delays:
- Mulan currently unset
- The French Dispatch currently unset
- Antlers (was slated for Spring 2020 now Feb. 19, 2021)
- The Last Duel (was Dec 25, 2020 now Oct. 15, 2021)
- Untitled Disney Live action now scheduled for Dec. 17, 2021 in place of Avatar 2
- Avatar 2 (was Dec. 17, 2021 now Dec. 16, 2022)
- Avatar 3 (was Dec. 22, 2023 now Dec. 20, 2024)
- Avatar 4 (was Dec. 19, 2025 now Dec. 18, 2026)
- Avatar 5 (was Dec. 27, 2027 now Dec. 22, 2028)
- Untitled Star Wars (was Dec. 16, 2022 now Dec. 22, 2023)
- Untitled Star Wars (was Dec. 20, 2024 now Dec. 19, 2025)
- Untitled Star Wars (was Dec. 18, 2026 now Dec. 17, 2027)
Studio Removals:
- Untitled 20th Century Studios for Oct. 1, 2021
- Untitled 20th Century Studios for Oct. 22, 2021
2020 Releases:
- As for the remainder of 2020, at this time, Disney still has nine films on their fall/winter release schedule:
- The Personal History of David Copperfield (was Aug. 14 now Aug. 28 limited release)
- The King’s Man (Sept. 18)
- Death on the Nile (was Oct. 9 now Oct. 23)
- Black Widow (Nov. 6)
- Deep Water (Nov. 13)
- Soul (Nov. 20)
- The Empty Man (was Aug. 7 now Dec. 4)
- Free Guy (Dec. 11)
- West Side Story (Dec. 18)
- Of course those dates could change in the coming weeks, but for now, Disney has not shared any plans to delay the movies.