Disney Moves Release Dates for Avatar and Star Wars Films, Delays “Mulan” Indefinitely

This has not been a great year for cinema and while everyone is hoping things will turn around, the Walt Disney Company has announced another round of delays.

What’s Happening:

Walt Disney Studios has announced it is pushing back the theatrical release of Mulan

Mulan has been removed from the 2020 schedule, but several of their other tentpole films have been delayed back at least a year.

been removed from the 2020 schedule, but several of their other tentpole films have been delayed back at least a year. Regarding the major schedule shift, a Disney spokesperson said, “Over the last few months, it’s become clear that nothing can be set in stone when it comes to how we release films during this global health crisis, and today that means pausing our release plans for Mulan as we assess how we can most effectively bring this film to audiences around the world.”

Studio Delays:

Mulan currently unset

The French Dispatch currently unset

Antlers currently unset

The Last Duel (was Dec 25, 2020 now Oct. 15, 2021)

(was Dec 25, 2020 now Oct. 15, 2021) Untitled Disney Live action now scheduled for Dec. 17, 2021 in place of Avatar 2

Untitled Star Wars (was Dec. 16, 2022 now Dec. 22, 2023)
Untitled Star Wars (was Dec. 20, 2024 now Dec. 19, 2025)
Untitled Star Wars (was Dec. 18, 2026 now Dec. 17, 2027)



Studio Removals:

Untitled 20th Century Studios for Oct. 1, 2021

for Oct. 1, 2021 Untitled 20th Century Studios for Oct. 22, 2021

2020 Releases: