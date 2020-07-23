[email protected]: What We Learned from Marvel’s “The New Mutants” Panel

by | Jul 23, 2020 2:40 PM Pacific Time

With [email protected] in full swing today, Marvel shared a panel focused on the long-awaited film The New Mutants. Here’s a look at what we learned from that panel.

  • The panel included:
    • Writer/Director Josh Boone
    • Maisie Williams
    • Anya Taylor-Joy
    • Charlie Heaton
    • Alice Braga
    • Blu Hunt
    • Henry Zaga
  • Moderator Ira Madison III surprised the team with emojis of their characters, which can be used now by tweeting with their respective hashtags.

  • They then took a look at some incredible fan art inspired by the film.

.

  • They were then joined by surprise guest Bill Sienkiewicz, an artist who has done work for Marvel Comics as well as a poster for The New Mutants.

  • We later got a look at the opening scene from the film which blended into a new trailer.
  • The panel concluded by announcing a contest for fans to potentially win chance to see a screening of the film before it opens in theaters by tweeting using the two hashtags seen below:

  • You can watch the full The New Mutants panel here:

About The New Mutants:

  • The film is an original horror thriller set in an isolated hospital where a group of young mutants is being held for psychiatric monitoring. When strange occurrences begin to take place, both their new mutant abilities and their friendships will be tested as they battle to try and make it out alive.

Creative Team:

  • Produced by:
    • Simon Kinberg, p.g.a.
    • Karen Rosenfelt  
    • Lauren Shuler Donner
  • Executive produced by:
    • Stan Lee
    • Michele Imperato Stabile
 
 
