Disney+ Developing Halloween Comedy Film “Spooked” Directed by Peter Foott

Disney+ is developing a Halloween comedy called Spooked according to The Hollywood Reporter.
What’s Happening:
- Disney+ has greenlit a Halloween comedy called Spooked.
- The premise involves trick or treaters being transformed into the costume they're wearing, which sounds similar to an R.L. Stein Goosebumps book called “The Haunted Mask.”
- Spooked will be directed by Peter Foott, who is also rewriting the screenplay based on a previous version by Tyler Burton Smith.
- Producers attached to the project are Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich (Aladdin), along with executive producer Mark Bausch.
- This is the second Halloween-themed project put into production at Disney+, the other being the long awaited Hocus Pocus 2.