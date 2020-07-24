Disney+ Developing Halloween Comedy Film “Spooked” Directed by Peter Foott

Disney+ is developing a Halloween comedy called Spooked according to The Hollywood Reporter.

What’s Happening:

. The premise involves trick or treaters being transformed into the costume they're wearing, which sounds similar to an R.L. Stein Goosebumps book called “The Haunted Mask.”

book called Spooked will be directed by Peter Foott, who is also rewriting the screenplay based on a previous version by Tyler Burton Smith.

will be directed by Peter Foott, who is also rewriting the screenplay based on a previous version by Tyler Burton Smith. Producers attached to the project are Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich ( Aladdin ), along with executive producer Mark Bausch.

), along with executive producer Mark Bausch. This is the second Halloween-themed project put into production at Disney+, the other being the long awaited Hocus Pocus 2.