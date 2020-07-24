National Geographic’s “Rebuilding Paradise” Coming to Select Theaters July 31

Following its January debut at Sundance, National Geographic’s latest documentary, Rebuilding Paradise will be coming to select theaters on July 31st.

What’s Happening:

National Geographic Documentary Films release plans for Rebuilding Paradise virtual and physical theaters on July 31, 2020.

The documentary, which first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival

In addition to major virtual releases through Laemmle and ShowcaseNOW (National Amusements), the film will be released in select drive-ins and through individual cinemas including: Jacob Burns Center in New York Coolidge Corner in Brookline Gene Siskel Film Center in Chicago Music Box Theatre in Chicago Balboa in San Francisco Vogue Theaters in San Francisco

About the film:

Rebuilding Paradise is a moving story of resilience in the face of tragedy, as a community ravaged by disaster comes together to recover what was lost.

On the morning of Nov. 8, 2018, a devastating firestorm engulfed the picturesque city of Paradise, California. By the time the fire, known as the Camp Fire, was extinguished, it had killed 85 people, displaced 50,000 residents and destroyed 95% of local structures. As residents faced the damage to their lives, to their homes and to more than 150,000 acres in and around their 141-year-old town, they did something amazing: They worked together to heal.

From the moment the crisis began, Oscar-winning director Ron Howard led a filmmaking team to the town and would go on to spend a year with Paradise residents, documenting their efforts to recover what was lost.

Laughing Place’s Ben Breitbart had the great pleasure of seeing the film at Sundance and shared his review

What they’re saying:

Ron Howard: “We knew we would have a good turnout for our premiere, but when close to 6,000 people tuned in on a Sunday evening we were stunned. The positive comments and conversations about the importance of community and working together that have sprung from this screening point to the value of sharing this story right now, at a time when our country needs to come together to heal and to rebuild.”

“We knew we would have a good turnout for our premiere, but when close to 6,000 people tuned in on a Sunday evening we were stunned. The positive comments and conversations about the importance of community and working together that have sprung from this screening point to the value of sharing this story right now, at a time when our country needs to come together to heal and to rebuild.” Carolyn Bernstein, Executive Vice President, Global Scripted Content and Documentary Films at National Geographic: “The requests from theater owners to play this film have been overwhelming. While we all wish Rebuilding Paradise could debut in more physical theaters, this pivot to include more virtual cinemas and drive-ins will enable us to share the film with a wider audience and continue to highlight the essential work of first responders, and the resilience and determination of the Paradise community.”

