Ron Howard’s National Geographic Documentary “Rebuilding Paradise” to Get Limited Theatrical Release

National Geographic Documentary Films is set to release Ron Howard’s documentary Rebuilding Paradise in select theaters on July 31, according to Deadline.
- The documentary tells the story of a California community ravaged by disaster that comes together to recover what was lost.
- On the morning of Nov. 8, 2018, a devastating firestorm engulfed the picturesque city of Paradise, California. By the time the Camp Fire was extinguished, it had killed 85 people, displaced 50,000 residents and destroyed 95% of local structures. It was the deadliest U.S. fire in 100 years — and the worst ever in California’s history.
- The film premiered at Sundance earlier this year. Check out our review here.
- Rebuilding Paradise will also play next week at the Edinburgh Film Festival.
- For every ticket sold for Rebuilding Paradise, $1 will go to charities supporting the town of Paradise, California.
- Rebuilding Paradise is produced by Imagine Documentaries, Brian Grazer, Howard, Xan Parker, Sara Bernstein and Justin Wilkes with Lizz Morhaim co-producing.
- Executive producers include Michael Rosenberg, Louisa Velis, Carolyn Bernstein and Ryan Harrington.
- The doc features cinematography by Lincoln Else; editing by M. Watanabe Milmore and music by Hans Zimmer and Lorne Balfe.
- You can see the full trailer for Rebuilding Paradise below:
What they’re saying:
- Director Ron Howard: “Now more than ever, we need to remember that when people come together for the greater good we can make a positive change on our shared future. The passion and commitment of the people of Paradise, to one another and to rebuilding their community, is a reminder of the strength and resilience of the human spirit.”