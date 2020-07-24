shopDisney to Resume Minnie Mouse: The Main Attraction Series via MerchPass Starting July 27

shopDisney has announced that the next series in the Minnie Mouse: The Main Attraction collection will be available to guests via MerchPass. Fans can enter drawings to purchase items in the collection starting on Monday, July 27 at 7am PT (10 am ET).

What’s Happening:

Minnie Mouse is back from her summer vacation! Following a brief pause to monthly releases, shopDisney has announced that Minnie Mouse: The Main Attraction will resume with new drawings via MerchPass

Fans can enter drawings on Monday, July 27 at 7am PT for a chance to shop Series 6 as early as the evening of July 30th.

Series 6 celebrates Peter Pan’s Flight and, as with every release in the collection, features five items themed to the attraction: Minnie Mouse plush Ear Headband Loungefly backpack or hip pack Mug Pin set

Guests will need to create a free Disney account in order to enter the drawing(s). More information can be found on the MerchPass FAQ page

Good to Know:

Disney will offer multiple drawings for individual items in the Series 6 collection. Guests can enter as many drawings as they like, but can only enter each drawing once.

Drawings are random and guests will be notified via email on July 30th if they’ve been selected. Those selected will then have through July 31 to purchase the item(s) at the designated price.

Guests selected in a drawing are not required to purchase that item.

Minnie Mouse: The Main Attraction

Series 6 – Peter Pan’s Flight

With a little faith, trust, and pixie dust, even Minnie Mouse can take to the skies! Dream of Neverland and the charming Peter Pan’s Flight attraction with this collection that features rich royal blues and brilliant white stars. Adding to the magic is the London skyline which is showcased on the backpack and Minnie’s dress.