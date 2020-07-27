Make Your Own Paper King Arthur Carrousel as Part of Disney Paper Parks Series

Disney Parks Fans who have been participating in building their own “Paper Parks” at home will see their homemade park continue to expand, this time with an addition of a classic merry-go-round with the new paper model of Disneyland’s King Arthur Carrousel.

What’s Happening:

Standing proudly at the center of Fantasyland, King Arthur Carrousel is one of the original opening day attractions at Disneyland park

Now is your chance to be a skilled carrousel artisan by downloading and constructing part four of Disney Paper Parks! This release includes King Arthur Carrousel, designed by Imagineer Lyndsey Vincent, a horse-drawn trolley to add to your Disney Paper Parks of Main Street, U.S.A., landscaping, balloons and more. The paper carrousel even spins!

Inspired by the Griffith Park carousel, Walt Disney wanted something similar for his new theme park, a carousel consisting of all jumpers. Jingles (Walt and Lillian’s favorite) is the lead horse, and for Disneyland's 50th anniversary celebration, she was repainted gold, trimmed in 18 karat gold leaf and set apart as a photo opportunity. Reinstalled as the lead horse after the “Year of a Million Dreams” campaign, and painted (almost) back to her original color scheme except where the gold trim would shine through, detail was painted on her saddle blanket representing the talking parrot-handled umbrella from Mary Poppins, the silhouette of Mary in flight and a number 50 representing the 50 Magical Years anniversary of the carousel all showing through in gold with blue outline. She was then ceremoniously dedicated to Julie Andrews in 2008.

As a reminder, it is recommended to print the activity sheets at their actual size, not scaling them to fit the page. We also recommend adult participation or supervision for those with little ones.

Recommended building equipment includes scissors, glue, and other simple supplies. More entries are anticipated in the Disney Paper Parks series, designed by Imagineers Stephanie Jazmines and Amy Young.

A previous entry into the paper parks series also gives us the opportunity to build the Magic Happens parade

As a reminder, By downloading Disney Paper Parks,