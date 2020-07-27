Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway Phone Cases and Socks Appear at Walt Disney World

New merchandise for Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway has appeared at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. First, there are two new 3D phone cases depicting characters or scenes from the attraction. One features Mickey, Minnie and Pluto in Mickey’s red car with Chuuby flying above them with the title of the attraction’s song, “Nothing can stop us now” written on it. The second features Chuuby in various poses with balloons, sunshine, and musical notes surrounding him. Both phone cases retail for $34.99.

Next are two pairs of socks, one featuring artwork from the attraction including engineer Goofy driving the train and Mickey and Minnie in the red sports car. The other pair of socks gives more love for Chuuby. Both pairs of socks retail for $16.99.

Look for these great products on your next visit to Disney’s Hollywood Studios at the Walt Disney World Resort.