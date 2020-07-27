New Episodes of ABC’s “General Hospital” Return August 3rd

General Hospital will become ABC’s first scripted series to return to the air with newly filmed episodes on August 3rd after filming resumed last week.

What’s Happening:

ABC General Hospital , returns with new episodes beginning August 3rd.

, returns with new episodes beginning August 3rd. Production was halted in mid-March, with reruns airing since May 21st.

Filming of new episodes resumed on July 22nd Soap Opera Digest shared new details about what fans can expect when the series resumes.

What They’re Saying: