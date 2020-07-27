New Episodes of ABC’s “General Hospital” Return August 3rd

General Hospital will become ABC’s first scripted series to return to the air with newly filmed episodes on August 3rd after filming resumed last week.
What’s Happening:
- ABC’s longtime running soap opera, General Hospital, returns with new episodes beginning August 3rd.
- Production was halted in mid-March, with reruns airing since May 21st.
- Filming of new episodes resumed on July 22nd and Soap Opera Digest shared new details about what fans can expect when the series resumes.
What They’re Saying:
- Frank Valentin, Executive Producer: “I am incredibly grateful to be back to set. I have missed my team and we have missed our fans. In returning to work, it was important to take every precaution in order to create a safe and smooth transition back to production. In addition to regular testing and distancing measures — we have hired a dedicated Health & Safety Manager to be on set to supervise all health and safety protocols and answer any questions as they arise. It’s important that every member of the cast and crew feel safe and confident.”
- Laura Wright, Carly Corinthos: “I’m thrilled to be back. This is my family, this is my home — I’ve been on the show for 15 years so it was hard to be away. Frank and ABC have been taking the utmost care in making sure we have had a safe environment to return to. We are all being regularly tested and are continuing to do our part on and off set — being mindful to practice proper distancing and most importantly wear our masks when we’re not filming. It’s good to be back.”