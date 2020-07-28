Tomorrowland Transit Authority Peoplemover Not Listed as An Available Attraction For Magic Kingdom on My Disney Experience App

Since Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom reopened earlier this month, many visitors have noticed a tried and true park classic was not operating as it was expected to be, and we noticed earlier today that it’s not even showing up as an option on the official My Disney Experience app.
What’s Happening:
- When the Magic Kingdom reopened earlier this month after being closed for several months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many park guests noticed that the classic TTA Peoplemover was not in operation, though it was expected to return with the park.
- Today, we noticed that the TTA Peoplemover was listed on the My Disney Experience app as “unavailable” and when double checking this status, saw that it was no longer listed as an attraction at all. The neighboring Astro Orbitor and Carousel of Progress are still prominently featured.
- On the My Disney Experience App, when looking at the Magic Kingdom map, you can see that there is a label for the Tomorrowland Transit Authority Peoplemover, but can no longer access any information regarding the attraction.
- The Peoplemover has not been in operation since the park reopened, and it is unclear at this time if the absence of the attraction on the map is a sign of things to come, or if it’s just an ill-timed coincidental glitch.
- Earlier this month, it was officially announced that another Tomorrowland attraction, Stitch’s Great Escape, was closed permanently and will not return. At the time, they said they were not announcing any creative decisions for the future of that space. That said, it had previously been speculated that a re-theme of the TTA Peoplemover was in the works, with a new loading and unloading area being built into the Stitch space, with the Rockettower Plaza station possibly becoming a show scene similar to what guests already see in the buildings of Tomorrowland.