Baby Mandrill Born at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

The Disney Parks Blog has shared a new video and photos of a baby mandrill born July 25th at Disney’s Animal Kingdom theme park at the Walt Disney World Resort.

What’s Happening:

A Mandrill named Scarlett at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Scarlett and her unnamed baby are bonding so well that veterinary teams haven’t yet been able to get close enough to determine the baby’s gender.

Guests visiting the wild theme park might get to see Scarlet and her baby on Kilimanjaro Safari where they make short appearances with the rest of the park’s mandrill troop.

where they make short appearances with the rest of the park’s mandrill troop. Fans hoping to find out the gender and eventual name of the new baby should follow Dr. Mark Penning on Instagram (@drmarkatdisney) where the news will eventually be shared.

For more information on Scarlett’s baby and fun facts about mandrills, visit DisneyParksBlog.com