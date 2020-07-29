Baby Mandrill Born at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

The Disney Parks Blog has shared a new video and photos of a baby mandrill born July 25th at Disney’s Animal Kingdom theme park at the Walt Disney World Resort.
What’s Happening:
- A Mandrill named Scarlett at Disney’s Animal Kingdom gave birth to a baby on Saturday, July 25th.
- Scarlett and her unnamed baby are bonding so well that veterinary teams haven’t yet been able to get close enough to determine the baby’s gender.
- Guests visiting the wild theme park might get to see Scarlet and her baby on Kilimanjaro Safari where they make short appearances with the rest of the park’s mandrill troop.
- Fans hoping to find out the gender and eventual name of the new baby should follow Dr. Mark Penning on Instagram (@drmarkatdisney) where the news will eventually be shared.
- For more information on Scarlett’s baby and fun facts about mandrills, visit DisneyParksBlog.com.