Taste of Knott’s Limited-Time Event Coming August 21st through September 31st

Following the success of Knott’s Berry Farm’s Taste of Calico event, a new limited time offering will kick off on August 21st called Taste of Knott’s

What’s Happening:

Knott’s Berry Farm

Taste of Knott’s celebrates classic flavors from around the park and will take place throughout Ghost Town, Fiesta Village, and Boardwalk.

The experience will offer over 35 food and drink items including Mexican-inspired cuisine, Knott’s famous BBQ and classic Knott’s dishes from the famous Knott’s Berry Farm Cookbook.

14 artisan booths and select Knott’s retail stores will offer unique shopping opportunities, including merchandise exclusive to the event.

Taste of Knott’s will run Fridays-Sundays from August 21st through September 31st from 12:00 pm to 9:00 pm Friday and Saturday and closing at 8:00 pm on Sundays.

Guests need to purchase a tasting card online in advance at Knotts.com

Regular tasting cards (ages 12+) are priced at $30 (plus tax) and will include five food tastings/

Junior tasting cards (ages 3-11) are $15 (plus tax) and include three tastings. children two and under are free.

Tasting cards are date specific and must be purchased online at Knotts.com

In order to manage proper physical distancing of guests, Taste of Knott’s tasting cards will be limited each day and may sell out.

Knott’s is adhering to the following safety protocols in accordance with state, local, and CDC health guidelines: Tasting cards will be limited each day to ensure proper physical distancing Upon arrival, guests will be required to enter a temperature screening and security checkpoint at the main gate All associates and guests must wear a facial covering while visiting Taste of Knott’s or the Knott's California Marketplace store locations and restaurants – masks are not required while sitting at a table or bench to eat Frequently touched surfaces will be disinfected daily and sanitized frequently. This includes but is not limited to cash counters, scanners, EMV readers, pens at cashier counters, register screens, store fixtures, door handles, and shopping baskets Signage is present to aid guests in the proper direction of travel and as a reminder to practice social distancing Seating will be spaced out throughout the Taste of Knott’s event footprint Hand sanitizing stations are available throughout the event area All associates will be screened, including temperature and symptom checks using CDC guidelines before being allowed on the property to work Associates have been trained on the importance of handwashing, physical distancing, and overall hygiene Separate entrances and exits will appear at some store locations Store occupancy is limited to less than 50% of the normal building capacity Queue lines outside of store locations are marked with six-foot markers where needed.

