Knott’s Taste of Calico Outdoor Event Extended Through August 9th

Following the first successful weekend of Knott’s Taste of Calico limited time event, Knott’s Berry Farm has decided to extend the festival through August 9th.
What’s Happening:
- Knott’s Berry Farm debuted a limited-time event on July 17th called Knott’s Taste of Calico, scheduled to end July 26th.
- After selling out for all dates and a successful first weekend of operation, the park has added an additional two weekends.
- The festival runs Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays through August 9th.
- Guests will need to purchase a tasting card in advance at knotts.com in order to be admitted to the outdoor event, which includes a select number of items from the menu based on the type of ticket.
- $25 for adults for 5 tastes
- $15 for ages 3-11 for 3 tastes
- Click here for more details about the event’s safety requirements.
- Mike Celestino visited Knott’s Taste of Calico. See our full event coverage here including video of the event.
- For more information and to purchase a tasting card, visit Knotts.com.